HITCASE Announces The OneClip™ –  A Multi-device Mobile Lens Clip, Interchangeable Across All SmartPhones, Computers, and Tablets

VANCOUVER, B.C., Oct. 10, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — HIT Technologies Inc. (TSX VENTURE: HIT) (“HIT” or the “Company”) announced today the first multi-device mobile lens clip designed by HITCASE, interchangeable across SmartPhones, tablets, laptops, and desktop computers.

The challenge was to create a single product that could attach to every SmartPhone, computer, and tablet that you use in your everyday life. A product that would allow you to do more, capture incredible photo and video content, and even make board meetings and video chats more engaging. A clip that is transferable across all devices, that is easy to store, lightweight, affordable and that captures crisp, clean images for jaw-dropping mobile photography.“We’re excited to announce that for the first time in our Company’s history, we are offering a product that is not exclusive to iPhone,” comments Brooks Bergreen, Founder, and CEO of HITCASE. “Over the years we’ve had a lot of interest in our lenses from non-iPhone users, and today, we’re happy to announce the OneClip™ – a minimalistic, lightweight lens clip made entirely out of aluminum, that works seamlessly with all of our TrueLUX mobile lenses (Wide, SuperWide, Macro). Simply thread them into the clip’s holster, clip onto any device and you’re on your way. We believe everyone should have access to creative content capture without breaking the bank. The OneClip makes that reality.” The OneClip ™ is 100% recyclable, similar to the majority of case products HITCASE manufactures. It’s the perfect accessory for:Mobile photography on any deviceVideo and content captureSocial mediaOnline meetings or chat: Skype, Google Hangouts, Zoom, SlackFaceTime callsOneClip™ Design Specifications:Weight: 29gH*L*W: 72mm*29mm*23.7mmMaterial: AluminumColor: Black (anodized aluminum)Lenses mount: Thread-In (screw-in)Works both vertical and horizontalCompatible devices: iPhone, LG, Samsung, Google Pixel, Android, Laptop and desktop computer cameras, iPads and tabletsCan be used with or without protective cases on a deviceCompatible with all HITCASE cases The OneClip ™ is available for purchase for an introductory price of $14.99. Ships immediately.About HIT Technologies Inc.

HIT Technologies, Inc. (TSX VENTURE: HIT ), headquartered in Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada, under the brand HITCASE, makes the world’s most innovative mobile accessories using patented technologies and quality materials. By designing industry leading device protection, the TrueLUX® lens system and versatile mounts, our products protect devices while turning them into a better camera. HITCASE is getting the world Ready for Adventure®, one HITCASE at a time. Find out more at hitcase.com and follow @hitcase.Forward-Looking StatementsFor investor information, contact:

