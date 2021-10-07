Holiday gift guide: WWF-Canada reveals six new adoptable species and collection of branded apparel

TORONTO, Oct. 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Ahead of the holiday season, WWF-Canada is adding five new species and one new family to its popular collection of symbolic wildlife adoptions: the fennec fox, monarch butterfly, black jaguar, giant Pacific octopus and gorilla, and an orangutan family.

WWF-Canada’s Symbolic Adoptions program offers wildlife lovers the chance to learn more about their favourite species, while supporting the conservation organization’s efforts to Regenerate Canada.

About WWF-Canada’s symbolic adoptions

Each of WWF-Canada’s more than 45 adoptable species are designed with the help of WWF species experts to incorporate unique, true-to-life features and markings.

The fennec fox plush was designed with large ears, which help these foxes dispel heat and keep cool in the hot deserts of Africa, where they live.

Male and female monarch butterflies are distinguished by the patterns of their wings—males have two black spots on their hind wings while the female butterfly does not. Our monarch plush is a female.

Black jaguars may appear to be all black, but they actually have spots like other jaguars. If you look closely, the jaguar plush has spots, called “rosettes,” too.

The giant Pacific octopus plush was designed with suckers on the undersides of its eight arms, which are used by octopuses to taste, smell and grip objects.

The gorilla plush looks like its walking on its front knuckles—an adaption that allows gorillas to carry items in their hands as they walk—and has a silver back, indicating it is a dominant male its troop.

Orangutans have arms that are one and a half times longer than their legs, so they can swing from tree to tree. The orangutan plush was designed with the same feature.

Each symbolic adoption kit costs between $45-$65 and comes with a personalized adoption certificate and an educational poster, so recipients can learn more about the species, the threats it faces and how their symbolic adoption is making a difference. Purchasers will receive a charitable tax receipt.

Other meaningful gifts: WWF apparel

Proudly show your support for wildlife and nature with WWF-Canada’s expanded selection of panda-branded light-weight hoodies, T-shirts and socks.

Soft and light-weight, 100 per cent organic cotton sweatshirts ($70)

Toddler, youth and adult T-shirts ($30-$40)

Wildlife sock bundle ($45). Choose three pairs from a wide variety of designs, including flamingos, sloths and narwhal.

Toque and mitten bundle ($50). Mittens are made from 100 per cent cruelty-free wool with a warm shu velveteen lining and the toque is 100 per cent organic cotton.

How to order:

Visit wwf.ca/shop or call 1-800-26-PANDA.

or call 1-800-26-PANDA. Shipping is free with the purchase of two or more adoptions kits (or orders of $90 or more) to the same Canadian address.

How these gifts can reverse the “irreversible” and change the world

Regenerate Canada is WWF-Canada’s bold 10-year plan to fight the biodiversity and climate crises and reverse the seemingly “irreversible” path we are on. By purchasing symbolic adoptions, apparel and other Gifts that can Change the World from WWF-Canada, you can support efforts to reverse wildlife and nature loss while also fighting climate change.

About World Wildlife Fund Canada

WWF-Canada is committed to equitable and effective conservation actions that restore nature, reverse wildlife loss and fight climate change. We draw on scientific analysis and Indigenous guidance to ensure all our efforts connect to a single goal: a future where wildlife, nature and people thrive. For more information visit wwf.ca.

