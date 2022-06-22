HOM DAO Drops World Housing 3D HOM-NFT Collection

NORTH VANCOUVER, British Columbia, June 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — HOM DAO has announced that they will be dropping the WORLD HOUSING 3D HOM-NFT COLLECTION, on June 23, 2022. The goal of the initiative is to raise $3,000,000 USD which will fund the development of 3D printed villages for homeless families around the world.

“The combination of NFTs to raise funds and using 3D printing to build homes for families in need is an ideal combination of new technologies working together to solve the issue of homelessness around the world,” explains Don McQuaid, Managing Director of World Housing. The use of 3D printing greatly accelerates the construction cycle for building homes, making it possible to build communities in months, instead of years. This is key when developing housing for the world’s poorest families who are living in unimaginable conditions, without the safety of a home.

“We talk about crypto being a force for good in the world. With philanthropic NFT drops there is now a way for the crypto community to act on that ideal where NFT’s have the potential to create real social impact and sustainable change.” says McQuaid.

The World Housing 3D HOME NFTs include Fibonacci-inspired animation, and the 3D printing code for the houses so that anyone with a 3D printer can make a scale model of the project. These NFTs will be an ongoing reminder to their owners that they have helped fund a home for a family, and given them hope for a better life. When an NFT is purchased through HOM DAO, they will in turn donate 70% of the net proceeds from the sale of each NFT to World Housing. Resale of these NFTs will also keep giving back by providing an ongoing royalty stream of legacy funding to World Housing helping them to continue to build more homes well into the future.

All World Housing 3D HOME NFT purchasers will be entered into a draw to win a 5-Day Vacation Adventure Getaway in British Columbia, Canada. The winner will have a choice of either a Heli-Skiing Trip for Two, or a Summer Spa Getaway for Two. They will also be invited to an exclusive tour of the first 3D printed home in Nelson, British Columbia which was the creative inspiration for the NFTs.

Paul Parker, a founding team member of HOM DAO, and lawyer at Hampson and Company in the Cayman Islands, explained, “HOM DAO is excited to support World Housing and by leveraging the HOM-NFT Minting Protocol we can support the funding of affordable housing projects which aligns with our mission to provide safe, sustainable housing for everyone.”

To purchase the limited edition World Housing 3D HOME NFT’s, please visit www.homdao.io, Refinable, and OpenSea.

World Housing Mission Video: https://vimeo.com/384909168

HOM DAO Explainer Video: https://youtu.be/L-tQ5T2_w5k

For more information please contact:

Sam White

Director of Communications, World Housing

[email protected]

Sean Combs (Helios)

HOM DAO

[email protected]

Related Images

Image 1

This content was issued through the press release distribution service at Newswire.com.

Attachment



CBJ Newsmakers