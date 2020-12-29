Home Depot Recalls Ceiling Fans

CBJ — Nearly 200,000 ceiling fans are being recalled from Home Depot stores throughout Canada and the U.S. amid reports the blades can fly off while the fans are in motion.

Several people have been hit and damage to other property has been reported. It is not known how serious any of the injuries may have been to any of those people hit by the flying blades.

The Hampton Bay Mara indoor and outdoor ceiling fans were sold this year between April and October at Home Depot stores and on its website. About 185,000 of them were sold in the U.S. and more than 5,000 in Canada according to the latest figures posting by the Government of Canada’s recall website. The fans were sold for about $150US, although prices may vary depending on the region.

The specific fans in question are: Hampton Bay Mara 54-inch in matte white – model: 71918 and matte black – model: 78919

The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission received 47 reports of the blades falling off, two reports of people being hit by them and four reports of the blades causing property damage. No injuries or damage have been reported in Canada, to date.

Owners of the fans are strongly advised to stop used the fans immediately and inspect them for blades that aren’t secure or have a gap between them and the base of the fan.

