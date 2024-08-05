Surrey, BC, Oct. 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Safe Software (Safe), the creator of FME, the only All-Data, Any-AI enterprise integration platform with true support for spatial data, is now a Proud Partner for the 2025-2026 NHL season. The data integration leader has entered a new partnership with Canucks Sports & Entertainment (CSE) and the Canucks for Kids Fund (CFKF).

As part of the partnership, Safe Software is donating $25,000 to the CFKF. The donation will support vital programs across British Columbia that help to improve the lives of children and families through education, health, and wellness initiatives and programming.

“As a proudly Canadian and BC-based company, we’re thrilled to partner with the Vancouver Canucks to make a difference in our community,” said Don Murray, CEO and Co-Founder of Safe Software. “We’re especially honoured to support the Canucks for Kids Fund, which does incredible work to uplift and empower youth across the province.”

“We’re proud to partner with Safe Software, a local company that shares our commitment to innovation and community,” said Michael Doyle, President, Canucks Sports & Entertainment, Business Operations & President, Canucks for Kids Fund. “Their generous support of the Canucks for Kids Fund will help strengthen initiatives that create meaningful change for youth and families throughout British Columbia.”

The partnership unites two organizations deeply rooted in BC and committed to making a positive impact in their community. Beyond the donation, this collaboration will encourage fans to learn about how FME leverages data and AI into actionable insights for organizations around the world.

END

About Safe Software

Headquartered in Surrey, British Columbia, Safe Software is the creator of FME, the only All-Data, Any-AI enterprise integration platform with comprehensive support for spatial data. The company was founded in 1993 and has been focused on bringing life to data since its inception. Whether your challenges have to do with spatial data, big data, real-time stream data, cloud migration, or business intelligence, Safe Software is here to help you spend more time reaping the benefits of information, and less time fighting it.

For more information, visit safe.com .

About FME by Safe Software

The FME Platform has built-in support for thousands of systems as well as 800+ out-of-the-box transformers allowing users to build and automate custom integration workflows without having to code. Over 20,000 organizations worldwide trust FME technology for their enterprise integration solutions. Through Safe Software’s international partner network, FME is used in 120+ countries around the world and has been localized into multiple languages.

For more information, visit fme.safe.com .

About CSE

Canucks Sports & Entertainment is Western Canada’s sports & entertainment leader providing world class entertainment in multiple venues in British Columbia. From watching one’s first NHL game to singing along with a favourite artist, Canucks Sports & Entertainment strives to create unforgettable moments that inspire, excite and unite us all. Regardless of the score, the event or the night, our goal is to provide a world class experience for you and your guests from the moment you arrive, to the end of the event.

About the Canucks Kids Fund

The Canucks for Kids Fund (CFKF) dedicates resources to assist charities which support children’s health and wellness, education, social impact programming, and the development of grassroots hockey throughout British Columbia. Thanks to the generosity of our fans, donors, players, employees and sponsor partners, the Canucks for Kids Fund has raised more than $114 million to charities in British Columbia over the last 39 years.



CBJ Newsmakers