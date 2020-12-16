Honda Recalling 1.8 Million Autos

CBJ – Japanese automaker Honda is recalling nearly 1.8 million vehicles worldwide in a simultaneous sweep to correct several problems, the most troubling of which could result in the vehicle catching on fire.

One recall covers almost 270,000 CR-V vehicles from 2002 to 2006 to replace power window master switches. No injuries have been reported, but 16 fires have resulted, allegedly relating to this issue.

Honda is also recalling about 735,000 Accords from 2018 to 2020 and Accord Hybrids from 2019-2020 to update the Body Control Module software.

The other recalls are not deemed as serious but owners of the named vehicles should visit the Honda website to find out more information.

@CanBizJournal