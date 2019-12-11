Honey Badger Exploration Appoints New CFO

TORONTO, Dec. 11, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Honey Badger Exploration Inc. (TSX-V: TUF) (“Honey Badger” or the “Company”) announces that Ms. Fiona Fitzmaurice, BA, ACCA, CPA, CGA has been appointed as Honey Badger’s Chief Financial Officer effective immediately.

Ms. Fitzmaurice is a chartered accountant with over 12 years of experience in accounting and financial control for both private and publicly listed companies. Fiona is currently CFO of MacDonald Mines Exploration Ltd. (TSX-V: BMK), Pasofino Gold (TSX-V: VEIN) and was previously CFO for Mojave Jane Brands and the financial controller for Noront Resources Ltd. Fiona has been involved in private placements, prospectus filings, flow-through financings and corporate audits. Fiona holds a bachelors’ degree in accounting and finance from Athlone Institute of Technology, Ireland.Ms. Fitzmaurice replaces Ms. Tara Gilfillan, who took on the role of Chief Financial Officer of Honey Badger in May 2019. The Company would like to thank Tara for her contributions and wishes her all the best in her future endeavours.Company Update

Honey Badger completed surface exploration work this fall on its Thunder Bay Silver-Cobalt Project, located southwest of Thunder Bay, Ontario. This program was a follow-up on the results of the Company’s 2018 and Spring 2019 drilling programs that identified high-grade silver mineralization below the lower-most level of the Beaver Mine (682 g/t silver over 2.4 metres, including 1,254 g/t silver over 1.2 metres) and discovered a wide and near-surface zone of high-grade cobalt mineralization in the Rove Shale (0.26% Cobalt over 10.8 metres) near the mine. Results of the Fall 2019 prospecting work on the extensive 37,850 hectares property are pending. The Company is currently devising its 2020 exploration program that will focus on expanding the high-grade intercepts discovered to date and further develop the Thunder-Bay Silver-Cobalt Project.Qualified Person

Quentin Yarie, P Geo. is the qualified person responsible for preparing, supervising and approving the scientific and technical content of this news release.About Honey Badger Exploration Inc.

Honey Badger Exploration is a gold and base-metals exploration company headquartered in Toronto, Ontario, Canada with properties in Ontario and Quebec. The Company's common shares trade on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol "TUF".

