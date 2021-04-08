Honey Badger Silver Installs Sharechest™ Inc.’s Innovative Technology to Streamline Investor Communications

TORONTO, April 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Honey Badger Silver Inc. (TSX-V: TUF) (“Honey Badger Silver” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce that it has engaged Sharechest™ Inc., an innovative proprietary technology company that empowers issuers to use their existing on-line presence to streamline and simplify communications between management and investors.

As an example, investors that are interested in connecting with Honey Badger Silver on matters relating to its current ‘live’ flow-through financing of $1.5 million previously announced (see press release of March 9, 2021) may do so through the Sharechest Connector on Honey Badger’s website, www.honeybadgersilver.com.

For further information on Sharechest, please visit www.sharechest.io.

Chad Williams is a director and shareholder of Sharechest™ Inc.

For more information, please visit our new website at http://www.honeybadgersilver.com.

Or contact: Ms. Christina Slater at cslater@honeybadgersilver.com.

About Honey Badger Silver Inc.

Honey Badger Silver is a Canadian Silver company based in Toronto, Ontario focused on the acquisition, development, and integration of accretive transactions of silver ounces. The company is led by a highly experienced leadership team with a track record of value creation backed by a skilled technical team. With a dominant land position in Ontario’s historic Thunder Bay Silver District and advanced projects in the southeast and south-central Yukon, Honey Badger Silver is positioning to be a top tier silver company.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWS WIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES

CBJ Newsmakers