“Hong Kong Summer Viva” Presents More Than 150 Summer Offers and Spending Discounts Across the City from June 23

TORONTO, June 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The Hong Kong Tourism Board (HKTB) has launched a new summer thematic promotion, “Hong Kong Summer Viva”, teaming up with theme parks, attractions, transport operators, hotels, restaurants, and retailers to present more than 150 summer offers and spending discounts for visitors and locals to stimulate summer spending across the city. The offers are available for collection by visitors from June 23 (Monday) from the designated webpage of “Hong Kong Summer Viva.” Details of the offers are now available on the “Hong Kong Summer Viva” webpage.

Eight Exclusive Offers to Enrich Visitors’ Stay in Hong Kong and Encourage Spending

To welcome the peak summer travel season and enter the spirit of “Hong Kong Summer Viva,” Hong Kong Disneyland Resort, Ocean Park Hong Kong, The Peak Tram, MTR Airport Express, Big Bus Tours, Hong Kong Water Taxi Harbour Cruise, Oriental Pearl Harbour Cruise in Hong Kong, and other attractions and operators, are providing visitor-exclusive free add-on offers to their tourism products and spending discounts, adding extra surprises and joy to visitors’ stay in Hong Kong. All visitor-exclusive offers are available while stocks last on a first-come, first-served basis.

HKTB “Hong Kong Summer Viva” Offers

Offers Date open for collection Hong Kong Disneyland Resort: Complimentary Early Park Entry Pass (50 passes

a day)

*Visitors can choose one day to enter the Park between June 28 to August 31. The pass is valid

on the selected day only.

*Visitors can enjoy one-time entry to the Park up to 1-hour prior to the Park’s official opening

time during the validity date of the pass

*The pass does not include an admission ticket to the Park. Visitors must use the pass with a

valid admission ticket. First round: June 23

Second round: July 23 Hong Kong Disneyland Resort: limited-time postcard redemption

*Visitors can redeem a postcard for free at the designated shop of the Park with net spending

HK $100 or above during visits from June 28 to August 31. The postcard can be mailed for free

via the park mailbox.

* Redemption locations: Emporium in Main Street, U.S.A. and Northern Delights in World of

Frozen. First round: June 23

Second round: July 23 Ocean Park Hong Kong: SUMMER FUN Celebration Pack

*Includes a giant panda-themed luggage tag, Park coupons and other offers July 5 – August 31

(Distributed directly to tourists by Ocean Park) Peak Tramways: Summer Tourist Privileges – 1000 complimentary round trip

Peak Tram ticket and admission to Sky Terrace 428

*Package valid from June 23 to July 31 June 23 MTR: Airport Express Single Journey Adult Ticket Buy 1 Get 1 Free Big Bus Tours: free Big Bus Tours magnet and Big Bus Sunset Rider mocktail

*For passengers of Big Bus Tours “Hidden Gems Secret Route” Guided Tour only Hong Kong Water Taxi Harbour Cruise: 57% off Oriental Pearl Harbour Cruise in Hong Kong: up to 50% off

“Hong Kong Summer Viva” offers for visitors :

https://www.discoverhongkong.com/eng/what-s-new/events/summer-viva/offers.html

More city-wide summer spending offers

As well as exclusive offers for visitors, hotels, attractions, transport operators, and retail and food and beverage outlets under the Quality Tourism Services (QTS) Scheme are supporting HKTB’s “Hong Kong Summer Viva” by offering more than 150 summer spending offers for locals. About 70 of the offers are Buy-1-Get-1-Free offers, including hotel buffet breakfasts/dinners and afternoon tea deals, hotel accommodation, buffet dinners on harbour cruises, Hong Kong-style sweet soup drinks, ice creams, drinks, health supplements, bedding supplies, designated dishes or set meals at restaurants, happy hour drinks, designated items from department stores or sports equipment retailers, and many more. Other discounts and spending offers are also available across the city for both locals and visitors to enjoy.

The offers can be selected or collected from the above-designated page of HKTB’s “Hong Kong Summer Viva” promotion. Consumers are advised to check the individual offer page for details of each offer, as outlets provide different ways to redeem them. Please check the terms and conditions before collecting the offers.

Tips to Collect the Offers

Some of the “Hong Kong Summer Viva” summer offers and spending discounts are limited to registered users on DiscoverHongKong onestop travel information platform only. Locals and visitors are required to sign up to the e-platform to be eligible for these offers. Check out the tips below:

1. Sign up as a user on DiscoverHongKong, a one-stop travel information platform, before the offers are launched (https://my.discoverhongkong.com/en/home)

• Users without an account can sign up with a mobile number.

• Visitors must register with a non-local mobile number.

• Existing registered users are not required to sign up again and can use the existing account.

2. Browse the “Hong Kong Summer Viva” offers to choose your favourites

• Visitors can refer to the “Hong Kong Summer Viva” page for summer offers or discounts.

3. Collect offers

• From noon, June 23 (Monday), registered users can log into their accounts on DiscoverHongKong one-stop travel information platform to collect preferred offers.

• Apart from limited offers, most offers can be collected again after usage. Please check the terms and conditions of each offer for details.

4. Redeem your offers with the outlets

• After collecting the offers, users can follow the terms and conditions set out in the details on the offer page to redeem the offers in their wallets for their consumption discount.

Other summer offers and spending discounts are available on the merchants’ platforms, where an account for DiscoverHongKong, a one-stop travel information platform, is not required. Consumers can visit the “Hong Kong Summer Viva” summer offer page for links to the websites of merchants offering these promotions, which include hotels, attractions, transport operators, and QTS-certified restaurants.

A designated webpage of “Hong Kong Summer Viva” is now available on DiscoverHongKong, a one-stop travel information platform (https://www.discoverhongkong.com/eng/what-s-new/events/summer-viva.html) to provide visitors and locals with more travel tips and updates about the city’s exciting summer activities. Enjoy a wonderful summer packed with sunny offers in Hong Kong!

