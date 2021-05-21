Honourees Announced for the 2021 Calgary Influential Women in Business Awards

CALGARY, Alberta, May 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Axis Connects and its 2021 awards selection committee are pleased to announce the honourees of the 2021 Calgary Influential Women in Business (CIWB) Awards. Shining a spotlight on influential business leaders in Calgary, we will recognize and celebrate these esteemed recipients during the live-streamed CIWB Awards Gala on Thursday. June 16, 2021.

“We are so fortunate to have the opportunity to recognize six incredible leaders in our city,” says Heather Culbert, Board Chair, Axis Connects and CIWB Awards. “A huge thank you to our selection committee as they had the exciting opportunity to choose five inspiring women and a distinguished male champion. We have tremendous talent in Calgary and many deserving recipients; thank you to the nominators for bringing us awareness of the exemplary leadership in our city. Congratulations to all the winners – we are excited to recognize you at the upcoming Awards Gala.”

Nominations from organizations and individuals across Calgary were submitted for consideration in the following categories: Lifetime Achievement, Professional Services, Large Enterprise, Small and Medium Enterprise, Social Enterprise and Male Champion.

We are extremely pleased to present your 2021 CIWB Award recipients:

Lifetime Achievement: Dr. Elizabeth Cannon , Board Director and President Emerita, University of Calgary

, Board Director and President Emerita, University of Calgary Professional Services: Melinda Park , Partner, Securities and Capital Markets, and Past Chair, Borden Ladner Gervais

, Partner, Securities and Capital Markets, and Past Chair, Borden Ladner Gervais Large Enterprise: Denise Man , Chief Technology Officer, ATB

, Chief Technology Officer, ATB Small and Medium Enterprise: Alice Reimer , CEO, Fillip and Site Lead, Creative Destruction Lab – Rockies

, CEO, Fillip and Site Lead, Creative Destruction Lab – Rockies Social Enterprise: Salima Stanley-Bhanji , CEO, Humainologie

, CEO, Humainologie Male Champion: Jim Davidson, Co-Founder, FirstEnergy Capital and Board Director, ATB and Topaz Energy

Honourees were chosen based on their professional accomplishments, advocating for advancing women, influence, and business community involvement. Nominations were reviewed and selected by a committee of esteemed business executives who are listed on our website: www.axisconnects.com.

Based on the existing Government of Alberta restrictions regarding in-person events and gatherings, these inspirational business leaders will be recognized at a virtual, live-streamed event on Thursday, June 16, 2021 from 5:30 – 7:30 on Axis Connects’ YouTube channel. This celebratory evening, led by representatives of the two presenting sponsors, National Bank and TransAlta Corporation, will recognize and celebrate these five outstanding female business leaders and one male champion.

Thank you to the Calgary business community for stepping up and supporting this year’s CIWB Awards, including Presenting Sponsors: National Bank and TransAlta Corporation; Award Sponsors: CIBC, Export Development Canada (EDC), Nutrien, PwC Canada, RBC, and TD Bank; Gold Sponsors: BMO Capital Markets, CP Rail, Crescent Point Energy, Enbridge, Enmax, Gibson Energy, Hugessen, KPMG, Mawer, McCarthy Tetrault, Morgan Stanley, Shaw Communications and TC Energy; and VIP Sponsors: Brookfield Residential, Colliers, Enerplus, Fasken, Norton Rose Fullbright, Stikeman Elliott, Tory’s LLP, and Tudor, Pickering Holt & Co.

For more information about the CIWB Awards, and to find out how to view the awards gala, please visit: https://www.axisconnects.com/. Award honourees are available for interview, with their bios and the full list of 2021 CIWB selection committee members are available upon request.

About Axis Connects

Axis Connect Corp is a non-profit in Calgary that was established to connect, collaborate, champion and provide career development resources to women and diverse professionals in Calgary. Its mandate is to unite more than 115 organizations focused on women’s initiatives in Calgary.

About the Calgary Influential Women in Business (CIWB) Awards

The Calgary Influential Women in Business (CIWB) Awards recognize the incredible business leaders advancing women and diverse professionals in Calgary. Honourees are chosen based on their professional accomplishments, influence and business community involvement. The CIWB Awards recognizes five outstanding female business leaders and one male champion for women in Calgary and celebrates their accomplishments.

For media inquires, please contact:

Leanna Kruk

Brookline Public Relations

lkruk@brooklinepr.com

403-390-2170

