Hootsuite Takes Social Listening to a Whole New Level

Vancouver, BC, March 04, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Hootsuite, the global leader in social media management, today unveiled its new listening solution Insights Powered by Brandwatch. The tool integrates directly into the Hootsuite dashboard, allowing businesses to elevate consumer intelligence by finding and analyzing the most pertinent and complex conversations surrounding their brand.

The newly launched innovation helps brands understand exactly how they’re being perceived within global social and digital conversations, allowing them to turn social data into specific actions including a better ability to react to trending moments in social, improved ad creative and targeted messaging, and better brand protection—including issue and crisis management.

“Social media produces emotional data that marketers are using to gain insights into what their customers are saying, what products they’re looking for, and the type of conversations that brands can engage with”, said Hootsuite VP of Corporate Marketing, Henk Campher. “These insights go beyond just marketing, providing value to product teams and helping the entire organization mature and become more attuned to the human dimension of customer experience. This is emotional data driving smart customer engagement.”

Through the new integration, qualifying users can explore and track specific topics online—honing in on conversations that matter the most and uncovering deeper insights into their business’s audience and competitive industries. The platform functions through refined Brandwatch searches, tracking streams of social mentions and collecting data from over 100 million sources including social media, blogs, and news sites.

Hootsuite has a decade-long history of partnering with best-in-breed industry tools, helping businesses scale up through a large ecosystem of more than 200 integrated applications. In 2019, Hootsuite announced a new innovation with predictive compliance solution Proofpoint and successfully launched a number of key integrations including those with Google My Business, TINT, and Yext. Hootsuite further deepened its partnership with Adobe in 2019 and plans to add a number of integrations into its ecosystem in 2020.

