Hospital Foundation launches wearable ‘VACCINATED’ merchandise

KITCHENER, Ontario, April 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — With vaccinations shifting into high gear, the Grand River Hospital Foundation is pleased to announce the Canadian release of the VACCINATED. Collection – wearable merchandise for individuals to declare their commitment to help stop the spread of COVID-19, and support herd immunity.

“We know there are strong emotions around the vaccine rollout, and we also believe that many are keen to show their support of Canada’s vaccination program and the science behind it,” explains the Foundation’s President & CEO, Paul McIntyre Royston. “The collection is a testament to our path to celebrate the beginning of the end of COVID-19.”

From wristbands and masks, to a hat, buttons and stickers, are all available as part of the new collection that promotes its wearer as vaccinated. Acknowledging that Canadians are eager to be vaccinated as quickly as possible, the collection also features products that include reversible masks and wristbands that can be “switched” from a pre to post-vaccination status.

All proceeds support building a world class health system, that requires public methods of funding. Because the Care. Never. Stops.

VACCINATED. Products can be purchased on www.illbevaccinated.ca and photos of products are attached.

