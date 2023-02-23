How are Supply Chain professionnals compensated in the Grand Montreal Area ?

MONTREAL, Feb. 23, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Fed Supply, specialized recruitment firm for supply chain, logistics, transportation, purchasing and customer service positions, publishes its annual compensation survey based on a sector analysis of the offers published and filled by its consultants. What are the salaries in the Greater Montreal area? How have they evolved in the market?





A dynamic market, responsible for a rise in salaries

In 2022, the job market for supply chain positions has been generally dynamic. However, this demand is in excess compared to the number of candidates available in the sector. The main consequence of this mismatch is a situation that benefits candidates, who often have several career opportunities to choose from.

In order to attract and retain candidates, companies often play on compensation, and align themselves with the demands of the candidates: salaries are therefore undergoing a general increase for supply chain professions.

Candidates who remain attentive to the robustness of companies

However, we observe that supply chain professionals are not only focused on compensation. Anissa El Farh, Team Leader for Fed Supply, explains: “If remuneration plays a decisive role in the decision making process, candidates remain sensitive to the other advantages proposed to choose between two offers: social benefits of the company, remote work policy when applicable, etc.”

Similarly, the robustness of companies remains an important topic discussed during candidate interviews. In the wake of the health crisis, many professionals are looking for a robust company that has proven its resilience in the face of the difficult situation of recent years.

Salary guide

As with any salary guide, the ranges indicated represent averages and should be qualified according to several criteria: scope of the position, field and level of expertise, English language skills, team management, sector of activity, size of the company, location of the position, etc.

A table accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/91ca43d3-8ac1-44bf-a6b1-60668697136e





