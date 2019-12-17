How Website.com Is Making It Easy To Make a Multilingual Website

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Dec. 17, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Website.com, one of the largest drag and drop site builders, recently announced the launch of the new Multilingual Site feature . Website owners can now easily build a multi-language website, with custom language site menus and the ability to cater web pages to diverse audiences.

The release of multilingual site capabilities makes Website.com one of the few fully featured site builders on the market to offer this feature.“We’ve seen a major need for multilingual websites, as studies have shown that websites with localized content can drastically increase brand loyalty and recognition,” says Stuart Williams, Website.com Director of Marketing. “These days, more site owners have multiple target audiences. We want users to be able to customize their content for each unique region.”The new Multilingual site builder feature is now available with select Website.com plans . Users are able to add primary and secondary languages, categorize web pages under languages, create custom language site navigation, and even clone their existing pages to easily translate and customize for other regions. Users can even use the Translate with Google feature to instantly translate the text on their elements. As one of the leading code-free online store builders, Website.com allows users to access a wider audience with minimal effort. Website.com offers free plans, and users are able to upgrade to premium plans to unlock more features as their needs grow. Premium plans start at only US$2 a month. About Website.com Website.com is a drag and drop site builder service designed to allow anyone to make a website or online store. Operating out of Vancouver, Canada, their in-house development and support team is personally committed to delivering the best website and ecommerce builder on the market. Find out more about Website.com.

