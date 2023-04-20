HPQ Announces the Delivery of First Batch Silicon Material Samples to World-Leading High-Performance Material Company

MONTREAL, April 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — HPQ Silicon Inc. (“HPQ” or the “Company”) ( TSX-V: HPQ ) (OTCQX: HPQFF) (FRA: O08), a technology company engaged in green engineering processes for producing silica and silicon material, informs shareholders of the delivery of samples produced from its – silicon-based battery materials initiatives (February 21st, 2023 release).

The first batch samples of micron size 4N+ Silicon powder materials were delivered to a world-leading High-Performance Material Company (“HPMC”) under NDA as per a request from last year as indicated in our February 8, 2022, release. Following industry business competitive practices and in accordance with the terms of the NDA, the identity of the HPMC must remain confidential.

4N+ Silicon is an essential material used as feedstock to produce high-value Silicon materials like Silicon Nitride (Si 3 N 4 ).

Silicon nitride is widely used for manufacturing advanced high-tech materials that resist incredibly high temperatures, are robust but precise, act as electrical insulators, resist wetting by non-ferrous metal melts, and withstand corrosive and high wear environments, high mechanical stresses, and thermal shock. 4N+ Silicon is very important for large-scale industrial applications.

To produce the sample materials according to the specifications needed by HPMC, the team at Novacium diligently took advantage of an equipment validation test using commercially available technologies.

“Being able to send samples for valuation to HPMC is a very important milestone for our new Silicon-based battery material Initiative,” said Bernard Tourillon, President, and CEO HPQ Silicon. “HPMC will share crucial data on our samples and industry feedback as we work with them to potentially become one of their 4N+ Silicon powder suppliers.”

The original plan was not to produce any powder samples until we could use the high-purity Silicon (Si) material from our PUREVAPTMQuartz Reduction Reactor (QRR) pilot plant as feedstock. But as our confidence grew regarding the QRR’s capacity to produce 4N+ Si, we are now focused on building a capability to deliver products to potential clients as soon as possible to gain market share.

“We are still in the early stages of our battery initiatives and will continue to apply the methodical approach that has brought us here,” added Mr. Tourillon. “This sample request and our ability to deliver the material further confirms the potential of our advances in the high-purity silicon space.”

QRR TESTING TIMELINE UPDATE

Technology provider PyroGenesis Canada Inc. (TSX: PYR) (NASDAQ: PYR) (FRA: 8PY) (“Pyrogenesis”) has informed HPQ that Test #5 under Test Series 1 – will be completed the week of April 24 to April 28 2023, as PyroGenesis technical team needed more time to complete the final technical adjustments needed for the reactor to attain the Silicon pour milestone.

About PyroGenesis Canada Inc.

PyroGenesis Canada Inc., a high-tech company, is a leader in the design, development, manufacture and commercialization of advanced plasma processes and sustainable solutions which reduce greenhouse gases (GHG) and are economically attractive alternatives to conventional “dirty” processes. PyroGenesis has created proprietary, patented, and advanced plasma technologies that are being vetted and adopted by multiple multibillion dollar industry leaders in three massive markets: iron ore pelletization, aluminum, waste management, and additive manufacturing. With a team of experienced engineers, scientists and technicians working out of its Montreal office, and its 3,800 m2 and 2,940 m2 R&D and manufacturing facilities, PyroGenesis maintains its competitive advantage by remaining at the forefront of technology development and commercialization. The operations are ISO 9001:2015 and AS9100D certified, having been ISO certified since 1997. For more information, please visit: www.pyrogenesis.com

About HPQ Silicon

HPQ Silicon Inc. ( TSX-V: HPQ ) is a Quebec-based TSX Venture Exchange Tier 1 Industrial Issuer.

HPQ is developing, with the support of world-class technology partners PyroGenesis Canada Inc. ( TSX: PYR ) ( NASDAQ: PYR ) and NOVACIUM SAS, new green processes crucial to make the critical materials needed to reach net zero emissions.

HPQ activities are centred around the following five (5) pillars:

Becoming a green low-cost (Capex and Opex) producer of High Purity Silicon (2N+ to 4N) using our proprietary PUREVAPTM“Quartz Reduction Reactors” (QRR) being developed by PyroGenesis. Becoming North America’s first producer of micron size High Purity Silicon (3N & 4N) powders with the assistance of NOVACIUM SAS. Working to become the first producer of nano silicon materials from High Purity Silicon chunks using our proprietary PUREVAPTMNano Silicon Reactor (NSiR) being developed by PyroGenesis. Becoming a green low-cost (Capex and Opex) producer of Fumed Silica using our proprietary FUMED SILICA REACTOR being developed by PyroGenesis. Developing a small and compact process for the on-demand production of hydrogen via hydrolysis of Silicon and other materials.

For more information, please visit HPQ Silicon web site .

Disclaimers:

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements, including, without limitation, statements containing the words “may”, “plan”, “will”, “estimate”, “continue”, “anticipate”, “intend”, “expect”, “in the process” and other similar expressions which constitute “forward-looking information” within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Forward-looking statements reflect the Company’s current expectation and assumptions and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated. These forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties including, but not limited to, our expectations regarding the acceptance of our products by the market, our strategy to develop new products and enhance the capabilities of existing products, our strategy with respect to research and development, the impact of competitive products and pricing, new product development, and uncertainties related to the regulatory approval process. Such statements reflect the current views of the Company with respect to future events and are subject to certain risks and uncertainties and other risks detailed from time-to-time in the Company’s ongoing filings with the security’s regulatory authorities, which filings can be found at www.sedar.com. Actual results, events, and performance may differ materially. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements either as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable securities laws.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

