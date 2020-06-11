HPQ Silicon Enters Into Confidential Technical Discussions With an Advanced Material Developer Regarding Energy Storage Applications

MONTREAL, June 11, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — HPQ Silicon Resources Inc. (“HPQ” or the “Company”) TSX-V: HPQ ; FWB: UGE; Other OTC : URAGF ; is pleased to announce that HPQ has signed a non-disclosure agreement (“NDA”) with an advanced materials developer for the purposes of exchanging technical information and sending silicon samples produced by the PUREVAP™ Nano Silicon Reactor (NSIR) for energy storage applications testing. For industry competitive reasons, and according to the terms of the NDA, the identity of the advanced materials developer must remain confidential.“This NDA is further indications that the game changing potential of the PUREVAP™ NSiR process we are developing with PyroGenesis Canada Inc . ( TSX-V: PYR ) is attracting interest from participants involved in the energy storage race. Being able to start technical discussions before producing samples is an incredible advantage, as it allows us to better match our material characteristics with what market participants are looking for,” said Bernard Tourillon, President and CEO HPQ Silicon. “Silicon’s potential to meet energy storage demand is undeniable and generating massive investments , and serious industry interest, so our timing could not be better. Suffice it to say, we are very pleased to continue attracting such early interest. However, I must caution investors that although this agreement does signal the interest in our unique products, we are still at the very preliminary stages and there is no guarantee that anything of commercial value will materialize from these efforts. It does however demonstrate the potential for new and exciting advances by HPQ in the silicon energy space.”GAME CHANGING POTENTIAL OF OUR PUREVAP™ NANO SILICON (Si) REACTOR GETTING NOTICEDNano Silicon (Si) Powders have been identified as the key element that will allow the manufacture of high-performance Li-ion batteries to deliver on the research promises of an almost tenfold (10x) increase in the specific capacity of the anode, inducing a 20-40% gain in the energy density of Li-ion batteries. The PUREVAP™

