HRPA Announces Jodi Kovitz as New Chief Executive Officer

Toronto, ON, Feb. 16, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The Human Resources Professionals Association (HRPA) is announcing the appointment of Jodi Kovitz to the position of Chief Executive Officer, effective February 27, 2023. Jodi brings to the role an impressive background as a proven CEO, a growth strategist and a well-rounded business leader.

As Chief Growth Officer at Vetster Inc., Jodi’s focus on sales, marketing and client service resulted in new business initiatives and product launches, as well as expanded distribution channels and strategic partnerships. As the Founder and CEO of #movethedial, Jodi successfully built a global movement that began as a social enterprise and grew rapidly to advance the participation and leadership of women in technology across the globe. Previously, as CEO of Peerscale (previously AceTech Ontario), she led the transformation and growth mandate for a membership-based organization, including the launch of an innovative new sponsorship revenue model and rebranding initiative. Jodi is recognized as a thought leader on Diversity, Equity and Inclusion, entrepreneurship, network cultivation, the Future of Work and talent development.

Jodi graduated from Osgoode Hall Law School with a Bachelor of Laws (LLB) degree and is an Honors Bachelor of Business graduate from the Ivey School of Business. Jodi’s many accomplishments have been recognized through several prestigious awards. Jodi was named Communicator of the Year by the International Association of Business Communicators (2020) and was recognized as an Adweek Brandstar in Toronto (2018), one of Canada’s 25 Women of Influence (2018), and one of WXN’s Canada’s 100 Most Powerful Women (2017 and 2019).

“The HRPA board of directors is delighted to have such an accomplished and visionary executive lead the HRPA,” said Patty Johns, HRPA Chair. “Jodi’s track record of growth, transformation, and thought leadership position her as the ideal leader to reimagine the HRPA as the regulator and association of the HR profession.”

“As a purpose-driven leader, I am extremely excited to lead this important organization into the future,” said Kovitz. “There has never been a more important and transformative time to work with the HRPA’s team, Board, members and stakeholder community to support people leaders in enabling their teams and companies to thrive amidst the rapidly changing future of work landscape.”

The Human Resources Professionals Association (HRPA) believes that better HR makes business better. HRPA ensures that its 24,000 members and students have the most up-to-date tools and the advanced skills to lead workplaces into the future. HRPA regulates HR professionals in Ontario in the public interest. Members are held to the province’s highest standards, so Ontario’s workplaces can unlock business growth and optimize employee potential.

