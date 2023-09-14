Hudbay Completes Rockcliff Acquisition; Further Consolidates Snow Lake Operations and Adds to Prospective Land Package

TORONTO, Sept. 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Hudbay Minerals Inc. (“Hudbay”) (TSX, NYSE: HBM) is pleased to announce that it has completed its acquisition of Rockcliff Metals Corp. (“Rockcliff”). Hudbay acquired all of the issued and outstanding common shares of Rockcliff that it did not already own pursuant to a court-approved plan of arrangement, effective as of today’s date (the “Transaction”). As a result of closing the Transaction, Rockcliff is now a wholly-owned subsidiary of Hudbay and, in accordance with the terms of the Transaction, former Rockcliff shareholders have been issued 0.006776 of a Hudbay common share for each Rockcliff share previously held.

Prior to the Transaction, Rockcliff was the 49% joint venture partner on Hudbay’s Talbot project. Rockcliff also owns a 100% interest in six additional deposits in the Snow Lake region and is one of the largest landholders in the Snow Lake area, with approximately 1,800 km2 across all its properties.

Peter Kukielski, Hudbay’s President and Chief Executive Officer, commented, “We are very excited about the completion of this logical transaction and the potential for Rockcliff’s deposits to extend the mine life and add further optionality to our operations in the Snow Lake region.”

Forward-Looking Information

