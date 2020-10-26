Hudbay Provides Update on its 777 Mine

TORONTO, Oct. 26, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Hudbay Minerals Inc. (“Hudbay” or the “company”) (TSX, NYSE: HBM) today provides an update on the inspection completed to date at its 777 Mine in Flin Flon, Manitoba, following the skip hoist incident announced on October 11th. A preliminary video inspection of the mine shaft indicates that damage is limited to the headframe and the bottom of the shaft in the skip compartment. It does not appear that the cage compartments or the ore loading area were damaged, and the structural integrity of the shaft does not appear to have been compromised by the incident. A full inspection of the shaft and skip compartment will require an in-person inspection, which is expected in early November.

Underground mining activity has resumed at 777 with limited production from the mine’s ramp access. If it is confirmed there is no further damage beyond what has been identified to date, it is expected that the 777 shaft could resume full production in December at a repair cost that is not expected to exceed $5.0 million.While fourth quarter production and sales volumes will be impacted, the company is implementing production mitigation plans and continues to expect the Manitoba business unit to achieve its full year production and unit cost guidance for 2020.Forward-Looking InformationThis news release contains forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable Canadian and United States securities legislation. Forward-looking information includes, but is not limited to, the ability to complete the shaft inspection activities at 777 in the anticipated timeframe, the ability to identify the extent of any damage to the mine shaft, the expected timeline to complete repairs, the expected costs to repair the damage at the 777 shaft, the ability to continue production and use of the mine′s ramp access as a temporary substitute to the shaft, the expected timeline to resume full production at 777, and the company’s ability to achieve production and cost guidance. Forward-looking information is not, and cannot be, a guarantee of future results or events. Forward-looking information is based on, among other things, opinions, assumptions, estimates and analyses that, while considered reasonable by the company at the date the forward-looking information is provided, inherently are subject to significant risks, uncertainties, contingencies and other factors that may cause actual results and events to be materially different from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking information.The material factors or assumptions that Hudbay identified and were applied by the company in drawing conclusions or making forecasts or projections set out in the forward-looking information include, but are not limited to, the outcome of the inspections at the 777 mine, the ability and cost to remedy the damage and resume production, the ability to mitigate production while the shaft is not operating and the ability to achieve production and unit cost guidance.The risks, uncertainties, contingencies and other factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking information may include, but are not limited to, risks generally associated with the mining industry, such as economic factors (including future commodity prices, currency fluctuations, energy prices and general cost escalation) and mining operations, as well as the risks discussed under the heading “Risk Factors” in Hudbay’s most recent Annual Information Form.Should one or more risk, uncertainty, contingency or other factor materialize or should any factor or assumption prove incorrect, actual results could vary materially from those expressed or implied in the forward-looking information. Accordingly, you should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information. Hudbay does not assume any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information after the date of this news release or to explain any material difference between subsequent actual events and any forward-looking information, except as required by applicable law.About HudbayHudbay (TSX, NYSE: HBM) is a diversified mining company primarily producing copper concentrate (containing copper, gold and silver) and zinc metal. Directly and through its subsidiaries, Hudbay owns three polymetallic mines, four ore concentrators and a zinc production facility in northern Manitoba and Saskatchewan (Canada) and Cusco (Peru), and copper projects in Arizona and Nevada (United States). The company’s growth strategy is focused on the exploration, development, operation and optimization of properties it already controls, as well as other mineral assets it may acquire that fit its strategic criteria. Hudbay’s vision is to be a responsible, top-tier operator of long-life, low-cost mines in the Americas. Hudbay’s mission is to create sustainable value through the acquisition, development and operation of high-quality, long-life deposits with exploration potential in jurisdictions that support responsible mining, and to see the regions and communities in which the company operates benefit from its presence. The company is governed by the Canada Business Corporations Act and its shares are listed under the symbol “HBM” on the Toronto Stock Exchange, New York Stock Exchange and Bolsa de Valores de Lima. Further information about Hudbay can be found on www.hudbay.com.For further information, please contact:Candace Brûlé

Director, Investor Relations

(416) 814-4387

candace.brule@hudbay.com



