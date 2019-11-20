Hudson Resources Announces the First GreenSpar Purchase Order and an Update on Activities at the White Mountain Anorthosite Mine

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Nov. 20, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — HUDSON RESOURCES INC. (“Hudson” – TSX Venture Exchange “HUD”, OTC: HUDRF) is pleased to announce that it has received the first purchase order for its GreenSpar anorthosite product. Last week the company received a purchase order for 5,000 metric tonnes of GreenSpar. Deliveries from the Savannah warehouse are commencing this week.

With regard to Greenland operations there is a significant volume of new product in the warehouse. As winter approaches a decision has been made to place the Greenland operations into temporary care and maintenance for technical production reasons. As previously reported, cold rock entering the plant can influence iron extraction and product quality. As such, Hudson ordered a rotary drum dryer which will be installed into the process plant. The dryer fabrication is nearing completion and will be shipped to the site with expected arrival late December. In November and December, a number of site activities will be undertaken including preparations for the installation of the dryer, firefighter training, haul road improvements and accommodation complex upgrades.Jim Cambon, President of Hudson stated, “We are very happy to have received the first purchase order for our GreenSpar. It is the first of many to come as our product gets introduced into a number of furnaces and other applications around the world. The introduction of the new rotary drum dryer in January will ensure that we can make our GreenSpar anorthosite to specifications on a very consistent basis year-round. We look forward to having operations back up and running early in the new year.”As reported in the news release of September 6, 2019 (NR2019-15), Hudson is undertaking a strategic review process to ensure the company has sufficient working capital and supply chain expertise to meet its growth objectives. The Company will provide updates as they become available.Hudson, through Hudson Greenland A/S, owns 100% of the White Mountain Anorthosite mine in Greenland. The calcium feldspar mine is in operation and permitted for 50 years. ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS “Jim K Cambon”

President and DirectorFor further information:

For further information:

Ph: 604-628-5002

