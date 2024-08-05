Humanoid Global Enters into Memorandum of Understanding with Torus Talent to Establish Strategic Partnership for Talent Recruitment

Vancouver, BC, Oct. 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Humanoid Global Holdings Corp. (“Humanoid Global” or the “Company”) ( CSE:ROBO , FWB:0XM1 , OTCQB:RBOHF ), a publicly traded investment issuer focused on building and accelerating a portfolio of pioneering companies in the humanoid robotics and embodied AI sector, is pleased to announce that it has entered into a Memorandum of Understanding (“MOU”) with Torus Talent Consultants LTD (“Torus Talent”).

Founded in 2020, Torus Talent is a Vancouver-based recruitment and consulting firm that specializes in sourcing top engineers and technical professionals for companies across North America, including those in the robotics and advanced technology industries, with additional networks in the United Kingdom, Europe, and Latin America. Torus Talent began with core engineering disciplines including electronics, mechanics, software, and data. It has since expanded into specialized roles in robotics, artificial intelligence, and research and development. This enables companies to work with one trusted partner as their technology moves from early design to real-world use.

“We are delighted to partner with Torus Talent, whose deep expertise in recruitment will be instrumental in scaling our portfolio companies as they navigate the talent demands of the rapidly evolving humanoid robotics ecosystem,” said Shahab Samimi, CEO of Humanoid Global. “This collaboration underscores our commitment to building high-caliber teams that drive innovation and accelerate market adoption in embodied AI.”

Torus Talent partners with robotics and high-tech companies at every stage of growth, from emerging startups to established industry leaders, helping them build teams that can move ideas from prototype to production. By understanding each company’s full range of technical needs, from hardware and control systems to software and data, Torus Talent connects them with engineers and leaders who can make an immediate impact. Torus Talent uses targeted outreach and structured evaluation to ensure each hire aligns with both the technical goals and the culture of the organization.

Torus Talent uses a people-first approach and flexible service options to provide timely, high-quality hiring support through close collaboration with company leadership. This strategic partnership is expected to enable Humanoid Global’s portfolio companies to access the skilled engineering talent they need to accelerate innovation and scale within the growing field of humanoid robotics.

“Torus Talent is excited to establish a selective partnership with the forward-thinking group at Humanoid Global,” said Freddy Rawji, President of Torus Talent. “We believe the team at Humanoid Global has the brightest minds with a clear mission and values. The clarity of their purpose and direction will allow us to attract and retain the brightest minds in robotics and AI.”

The strategic partnership outlined in the MOU between Humanoid Global and Torus Talent establishes a framework for Torus Talent to support Humanoid Global’s portfolio companies through comprehensive recruitment services. Torus Talent will leverage its network to identify and present qualified candidates for key technical, operational, and leadership roles, assisting portfolio companies throughout the full recruitment process from outreach to placement. Working closely with Humanoid Global, Torus Talent will ensure hiring strategies align with each company’s business growth, research, and development priorities.

Humanoid Global will not be legally bound to complete the strategic partnership until it has received board approval and entered into a definitive agreement (the “Definitive Agreement”) setting out the full terms and conditions of the MOU. The MOU will remain in effect until the earlier of the execution of the Definitive Agreement or ninety days from the date of the MOU. If the Definitive Agreement is not executed by the end of this period, the MOU will automatically terminate and have no further force or effect. Additional details regarding the Definitive Agreement and the strategic partnership will be provided in a subsequent news release.

About Humanoid Global Holdings Corp.

Humanoid Global Holdings Corp. ( CSE:ROBO , FWB:0XM1 , OTCQB:RBOHF ) (“Humanoid Global” or the “Company”) is a publicly traded investment issuer building a portfolio of pioneering companies in the growing humanoid robotics and embodied AI sector, investing in and accelerating their growth. It serves as a global investment platform providing liquidity and access to an actively managed portfolio spanning the value chain of this emerging ecosystem, including advanced software, hardware, and enabling technologies. Led by a team with a proven track record of scaling transformative technologies globally, the Company takes a long-term, partnership-oriented approach. It provides capital and strategic consultation on go-to-market strategies, regulatory pathways, and transaction advisory, while facilitating introductions to customers, suppliers, and strategic partners.

https://www.humanoidglobal.ai/

Shahab Samimi

Chief Executive Officer

[email protected]

[email protected]

(604) 602-0001

CSE:ROBO

OTCQB:RBOHF

FWB:0XM1

ON BEHALF OF MANAGEMENT

Shahab Samimi

Chief Executive Officer

The CSE does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains certain statements that may be considered "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation.

Forward-looking information in this news release includes, but is not limited to: (i) statements regarding the Memorandum of Understanding between Humanoid Global and Torus Talent; (ii) the establishment and implementation of the proposed strategic partnership; (iii) the negotiation, execution, and potential completion of a Definitive Agreement; (iv) the anticipated scope of recruitment and talent-acquisition services to be provided by Torus Talent; (v) the expected benefits of the partnership to Humanoid Global’s portfolio companies; and (vi) the Company’s broader business strategy, growth plans and future expectations.

Although Humanoid Global believes the assumptions and expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are reasonable, such statements are not guarantees of future performance. Forward-looking statements are subject to a variety of known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from those expressed or implied in the statements. These factors include, among others, the ability of the parties to negotiate and enter into definitive agreements on the terms contemplated or at all; the timing and receipt of any required regulatory or corporate approvals; changes in market conditions; general business, economic and competitive factors; and the risks described in the Company’s public disclosure record available on SEDAR+ ( www.sedarplus.ca ).

Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements contained in this release are made as of the date hereof and are based on information currently available and management’s beliefs, estimates, expectations and opinions at that time. Except as required by applicable securities laws, the Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements should circumstances or management’s estimates or opinions change.



