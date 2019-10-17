HumanWare named SME of the year 2019 by Quebec Technology Association (AQT)

MONTREAL, Oct. 16, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The Quebec Technology Association (AQT) is pleased to announce that HumanWare was named SME of the year 2019 this evening by more than 300 CEOs and sales and marketing managers from the tech industry. This prestigious distinction is awarded once a year to Quebec-based companies from the tech industry for their excellence in marketing and innovation.

“We would like to congratulate HumanWare. Receiving this award is a testament to the extraordinary contribution they have made to the industry as a whole. Once again, the Spotlight on SMEs Contest proved that the solutions our businesses offer are both innovative and can compete with the best in the world,” says Nicole Martel, CEO of the Quebec Technology Association.HumanWare is the global leader in technology-based solutions for the visually impaired. We offer a wide range of innovative products including the BrailleNote Touch+, Brailliante braille display, the entire line of Victor Reader digital audiobook players, Connect 12 electronic magnifiers, Reveal 16 screens, and Explore ultra-compact electronic magnifiers.“Winning the Spotlight on SMEs Contest is a terrific recognition for HumanWare and our passionate team. We’ve been members of the AQT for more than 18 years, which has given me the chance to build strong relationships with numerous members who have taught me so much, inspired me, and driven me to excel. During these years, the AQT has been able to unite, support, and promote innovative IT SMEs in Quebec. We thank the AQT for their professionalism in representing our industry,” says Gilles Pepin, CEO of HumanWare.THE INDUSTRY HONOURS HUMANWARE AND EIGHT OTHER FINALISTS

On October 16th, those who attended the Big Bang marketing meet up were asked to vote on the company of their choice from among the nine finalists at the Spotlight on SMEs Gala. The peer vote, which accounted for 20% of the overall score, was supervised by independent survey firm SOM, and added to both AQT’s figures (30%) and to the vote of an independent jury comprised of experienced business representatives (50%). The winner was selected based on the highest score.The Spotlight on SMEs Contest is a compelling window into the diversity of Quebec’s technological solutions and expertise that brought together HumanWare and eight other finalists, including DEVICOM, Devolutions, Gestisoft, Irosoft, Mediaclip, Mingus Software, MXO – Agence Totale et ZEROSPAM.The peers’ choice was extremely difficult given the level of excellence of each finalist. “We’re proud to take part in the success of these companies whose high quality and cutting-edge solutions improve competitive positioning for all sectors in our economy, while generating wealth through major international business breakthroughs.”In the coming months, the AQT will work with the technology ecosystem and with the three main Contest partners to increase visibility for each of these companies, not only within our sector, but also among decision makers in the business community. The AQT would like to thank its 2019 Spotlight on SMEs Contest partners, the National Bank, BDC, and CGI, for having contributed to the success of this major industry event.About AQT

The Quebec Technology Association (AQT) contributes to the influence of Quebec’s IT industry companies as well as the growth of this economic sector. With its 500-strong membership, the AQT unites and supports ICT industry leaders by fostering skill development, business performance enhancement, and the advancement of commercial practices within the industry. A non-profit, self-funded organization, the AQT acts as a representative and public advocate for the industry, and is now one of the 10 largest ICT business network in North America. To learn more, visit www.aqt.ca .For further information :

