Husky Energy Announces Agreement to Sell Prince George Refinery

CALGARY, Alberta, Oct. 04, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Husky Energy (TSX:HSE) today announced it has reached an agreement for the sale of its Prince George Refinery to Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure for $215 million in cash plus a closing adjustment for inventory, and a contingent payment of up to $60 million over two years.Husky previously announced it was considering selling the Prince George Refinery to focus on its Integrated Corridor and Offshore businesses. The Integrated Corridor is a series of physically-linked assets that includes upstream thermal crude production, storage, committed pipeline capacity and refineries. The Integrated Corridor is designed to maximize margin capture, access to markets and optionality. The Offshore business focuses on oil and gas production off Canada’s East Coast and in the Asia Pacific region.“We continue to deliver on Husky’s five-year plan outlined at our Investor Day in May, with an ongoing focus on capital discipline, consistent execution and increased margins,” said CEO Rob Peabody. “The plan is aimed at further enhancing the resiliency of the Company.”Proceeds of the sale will be used in accordance with Husky’s funding priorities, which include maintaining the strength of the balance sheet and returning value to shareholders.Tidewater is retaining all Refinery staff.The transaction is expected to close in the fourth quarter of 2019, subject to regulatory approvals.The 12,000 barrel-per day Prince George Refinery, located in Prince George, B.C., processes light oil into low-sulphur gasoline and ultra-low sulphur diesel, along with other products. As part of the sale, Husky will enter into a five-year offtake agreement with Tidewater for refined products from the Prince George Refinery.The strategic review of Husky’s retail and commercial fuels business continues to progress.TD Securities Inc. is acting as financial advisor, with Torys LLP as legal advisor.Investor and Media Inquiries:Leo Villegas, Senior Manager, Investor Relations

