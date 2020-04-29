Husky Energy Reports Voting Results from 2020 Annual and Special Meeting of Shareholders

CALGARY, Alberta, April 29, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — At its Annual and Special Meeting of Shareholders held on April 29, 2020, Husky Energy Inc. (TSX:HSE) announced the election of 16 nominees proposed for its Board of Directors as listed in the Management Information Circular dated March 24, 2020. KPMG LLP was appointed as auditors of the Corporation until the close of the next Annual Meeting of Shareholders.The amendments to By-Law No. 1 of the Corporation were confirmed.Investor and Media Inquiries:Leo Villegas, Senior Manager, Investor Relations

403-513-7817Kim Guttormson, Manager, Communication Services

403-298-7088

