Husky Energy to Report 2019 Fourth Quarter and Annual Results

CALGARY, Alberta, Feb. 13, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Husky Energy will release its 2019 fourth quarter and annual results before markets open on Thursday, February 27, 2020. A conference call will be held the same day beginning at 9 a.m. Mountain Time (11 a.m. Eastern Time). CEO Rob Peabody, COO Rob Symonds and CFO Jeff Hart will participate in the call.Investor and Media Inquiries: Leo Villegas, Senior Manager, Investor Relations

403-513-7817Kim Guttormson, Communication Manager,

External Communications & Issues Management

403-298-7088

CBJ Newsmakers