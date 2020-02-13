Husky Energy to Report 2019 Fourth Quarter and Annual Results

Thursday, February 13, 2020Canada's Leading Online Business Magazine
CALGARY, Alberta, Feb. 13, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Husky Energy will release its 2019 fourth quarter and annual results before markets open on Thursday, February 27, 2020. A conference call will be held the same day beginning at 9 a.m. Mountain Time (11 a.m. Eastern Time).                               CEO Rob Peabody, COO Rob Symonds and CFO Jeff Hart will participate in the call.Investor and Media Inquiries:         Leo Villegas, Senior Manager, Investor Relations
403-513-7817Kim Guttormson, Communication Manager,
External Communications & Issues Management
403-298-7088
