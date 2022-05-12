HydroGraph Inc. Nears Commercial Scale Production

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, May 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — HydroGraph Clean Power Inc. (HG.CN) (OTCMKTS:HGCPF) (the “Company” or “HydroGraph”), a commercial manufacturer of high-quality nanomaterials and alternative-energy fuels, has announced a time horizon for commercial scale production at its Manhattan, KS manufacturing plant.

The Company has targeted Q3 2022 for commercial scale, leveraging manufacturing technology developed at Kansas State University and kicking off a five-year plant expansion and job creation plan for the Manhattan region.

Growth Potential

HydroGraph technology manufactures strategic products such as the super-material graphene used in dozens of industries and alternative-energy fuels in high demand, such as hydrogen. This is done through an industry-leading patented process that achieves the highest quality, at a low cost. Unlike in the making of conventional graphene, HydroGraph’s process is environmentally friendly. The technology — the Hyperion detonation system — is ideal for commercial scale: compact and modular, with the small footprint allowing for deployment virtually anywhere. The Company’s initial go-to-market product of graphene, with hydrogen production process in development, marks the beginning for a platform of products in the advanced materials and energy spaces.

Ranjith Divigalpitiya, chief science officer of HydroGraph, said locating the manufacturing close to the R&D was a strategic choice. “The close proximity of our manufacturing facility to our research partners at Kansas State University will help us maintain our competitive advantage with a virtuous cycle between our commercial production and continuing R&D.”

K-State partnership and U.S. Economic Development

HydroGraph formed after collaborating with Kansas State University researchers for many years. In 2017, HydroGraph exclusively licensed the patented detonation process discovered by Chris Sorensen, Cortelyou-Rust University distinguished professor and university distinguished teaching scholar at K-State. According to Divigalpitiya, Sorensen’s method produces the most consistent, high-quality and cost-effective graphene available on the market and has the lowest environmental footprint. The exclusive license was coordinated by K-State Innovation Partners.

HydroGraph plans to explore the possibility of expanding beyond its existing building in Pottawatomie County to a larger production facility and creating high-paying jobs in the Manhattan region over the next five years. K-State Innovation Partners and Manhattan’s Knowledge Based Economic Development, or KBED, partnership facilitated the company’s manufacturing presence in the region.

(See press release: Canadian company uses technology developed at Kansas State University to create jobs in Manhattan)

About HydroGraph

HydroGraph Clean Power Inc. was founded in 2017 to fund and commercialize green, cost-effective processes to manufacture graphene, hydrogen and other strategic materials in bulk. Publicly listed on the Canadian Securities Exchange Dec. 2, 2021, the Company acquired the exclusive license from Kansas State University to produce both graphene and hydrogen through their patented detonation process. More information about the Company and its products can be found on the HydroGraph website. www.hydrograph.com/

For company updates, please follow Hydrograph on LinkedIn and Twitter.

Contacts:

HydroGraph Investor Relations

[email protected]

HydroGraph Media

Mike Clinebell

415-518-2506

[email protected]

The Canadian Securities Exchange has not reviewed and does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of the content of this news release.

Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains certain “forward looking statements” and certain “forward-looking information” as defined under applicable Canadian securities laws. Forward-looking statements and information can generally be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as “may”, “will”, “expect”, “intend”, “estimate”, “upon” “anticipate”, “believe”, “continue”, “plans” or similar terminology. Forward-looking statements and information include, but are not limited to, the Company’s future products; the scaling up of the Company’s Manhattan, Kansas factory to commercial capacity; the Company’s possible exploration of future development in the Manhattan region; and the Company’s future attendance at The Advanced Materials Show event.

Forward-looking statements and information are based on forecasts of future results, estimates of amounts not yet determinable and assumptions that, while believed by management to be reasonable, are inherently subject to significant business, economic and competitive uncertainties and contingencies. Forward-looking statements and information are subject to various known and unknown risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the ability of HydroGraph to control or predict, that may cause HydroGraph’s actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from those expressed or implied thereby, and are developed based on assumptions about such risks, uncertainties and other factors set out herein, including but not limited to: HydroGraph’s ability to implement its business strategies; risks associated with general economic conditions; adverse industry events; stakeholder engagement; marketing and transportation costs; loss of markets; volatility of commodity prices; inability to access sufficient capital from internal and external sources, and/or inability to access sufficient capital on favourable terms; industry and government regulation; changes in legislation, income tax and regulatory matters; competition; currency and interest rate fluctuations; and other risks. HydroGraph does not undertake any obligation to update forward-looking information except as required by applicable law. Such forward-looking information represents management’s best judgment based on information currently available. No forward-looking statement can be guaranteed, and actual future results may vary materially. Accordingly, readers are advised not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements.



CBJ Newsmakers