HydroGraph Ready for Graphene Production at Newly Completed Plant

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, June 23, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — HydroGraph Clean Power Inc. (HG.CN) (the “Company” or “HydroGraph”), a commercial manufacturer of high-quality nanomaterials and alternative-energy fuels, has announced that it has opened its 13,000 square foot manufacturing facility in Manhattan, KS for production of its graphene.

The company’s patented Hyperion detonation process achieves the highest quality graphene at both the lowest cost and the most environmentally friendly manner due to its low energy consumption and absence of emissions.

Products include standard fractal graphene, an additive super-material used to enhance strength, water resistance, flexibility, electrical conductivity and the company’s proprietary “reactive graphene” with its unique enabling it to chemically combine with other products, a superior bonding process to the competitors.

“The completion of our new facility marks a key milestone in the revolution of graphene production and commercialization from lab to market,” said Stuart Jara, HydroGraph chief executive officer. “The HydroGraph process produces 99.8% pure graphene in identical batches with the lowest environmental footprint, striking at the heart of what’s needed to make graphene the world’s first 2D material discovered.”

The new facility is designed using the famous “Bell Labs” approach, providing R&D workspace near the manufacturing and production process to enhance future innovation and product development. HydroGraph’s R&D infrastructure combines a unique network of chemistry, physics and engineering disciplines.

“This facility is the pinnacle in research and development,” said Dr. Chris Sorensen, vice president R&D. “Our new space allows the science to flourish and, as a result, will allow graphene to live up to its potential to change the world.”

The global graphene market size was valued at $87.5 million in 2019 and is projected to reach $1.6 billion by 2028. HydroGraph’s graphene plant is operational now and scaling to commercial production by the end of the year, kicking off a five-year plant expansion and job creation plan for the Manhattan, KS region.

About HydroGraph

HydroGraph Clean Power Inc. was founded in 2017 to fund and commercialize green, cost-effective processes to manufacture graphene, hydrogen and other strategic materials in bulk. Publicly listed on the Canadian Securities Exchange Dec. 2, 2021, the Company acquired the exclusive license from Kansas State University to produce both graphene and hydrogen through their patented detonation process. More information about the Company and its products can be found on the HydroGraph website. www.hydrograph.com/

Forward-Looking Statements

