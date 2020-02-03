I-MED Pharma to Launch Its Most Advanced Artificial Tear to Date With I-DROP® MGD

MONTREAL, Feb. 03, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — I-MED Pharma Inc., a Canadian company specializing in dry eye diagnosis and management, announced today that the company has plans to launch its newest, most advanced addition to their I-DROP® artificial tear line, called I-DROP® MGD.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/588af38b-f05f-42a9-ba18-2ea5d8e5ab68I-DROP® MGD is a premium, preservative-free artificial tear that helps relieve symptoms associated with evaporative dry eye. It is the ultimate eye drop for hydrating and lubricating the cornea. The unique formulation includes superior osmoprotectants and bioprotectants that stabilize and enhance the lipid layer, while reducing evaporation of the tear film.I-DROP® MGD will offer patients unparalleled ocular hydration and comfort. It is a long-lasting artificial tear with blink-activated coating and re-coating of the surface of the eye, resulting in increased patient comfort and lower therapy costs to patients, with fewer daily applications required.Ilan Hofmann, Chairman and Chief Scientific Officer of I-MED Pharma, stated, “We are very excited to bring this exceptional product to the marketplace. I-DROP® MGD is in a class of its own, resulting from many years of intensive research and development culminating in the most advanced eye drop of its kind on the market today. It provides exceptional hydration and lubrication to the cornea with very few daily applications. It is most suited for patients with moderate to severe evaporative dry eye disease with a compromised lipid layer. We are very excited to introduce this product to the eye care community and believe it to be the best solution to offer much needed relief to these patients.” About I-MED Pharma I-MED Pharma is a privately held Canadian company, headquartered in Montreal, Quebec, servicing Canadian ophthalmologists, optometrists and the international eye care community. Established more than thirty years ago, I-MED Pharma Inc. creates and distributes innovative medical, surgical and veterinary eye care products. It continually researches, develops and sources the most effective and advanced solutions to eye disorders like cataracts, corneal degenerations, glaucoma, dry eye and meibomian gland disease.I-MED Pharma is proud to have been at the forefront of managing Dry Eye Syndrome as a serious disease and invests heavily in researching and developing effective dry eye products. I-MED Pharma’s ocular surface disease product range includes dry eye drops , ocular hygiene , nutrition , therapeutic accessories and ocular occlusion devices .For more information, please email media@imedpharma.com or visit www.imedpharma.com .

