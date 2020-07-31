i3 Interactive Launches its Sportsbook

TORONTO, July 31, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — i3 Interactive Inc. (“i3 Interactive” or the “Company”) (CSE: BETS)(FRA: F0O3) is pleased to announce the launch of “Blitzbet”, a new online sports betting and gaming brand. Blitzbet is presently available, during a soft launch period, in a limited number of jurisdictions on the domain www.Blitzbet.eu . The Company is offering users a free bet with their NHL product in relation to the launch.

Blitzbet has partnered with the experienced and international platform provider, Amelco UK Limited, through which it will offer customers a global suite of sports betting products, features and markets with a key focus on the major North American sports as well as internationally popular sports such as soccer, tennis, and many others.In gaming, Blitzbet has access to over 1,000 games from leading games providers including Evolution Gaming’s Live Casino.Blitzbet intends to differentiate itself from the competition through its partnership with Dan Bilzerian (“Mr. Bilzerian”) and future partnerships with other celebrities and influencers. Mr. Bilzerian has an attractive global following of more than 50 million followers across five major social media platforms. The demographic of Mr. Bilzerian’s followers is concentrated in the category of males aged 20-40, which aligns to the demographics prevalent in the online gambling space, and which the Company expects will give the Blitzbet brand immediate and material reach.The key component of this strategy is access and awareness to customers and delivering a materially lower “cost per acquisition” than the industry average and creating a much higher return on investment. The Company’s CEO, Chris Neville (“Mr. Neville”), said, “The Company has been working diligently to launch our Blitzbet.eu product with the restart of the NHL, NBA and MLB. We think there is no better time to launch a sportsbook and online casino product than the present given the current worldwide demand of sports fans.” Neville also said, “We have some of the most experienced C level executives world-wide and they have created a product in my opinion that will create a much better user experience and product offering.”The Company also has plans to offer free contests that will allow their customers to win exclusive experiences with Dan Bilzerian. Neville also said that “Dan’s brand is so strong worldwide as he’s one of the fastest growing celebrities online with over 55 million followers. We are putting the Company in a great position to achieve long term success.”ABOUT I3 INTERACTIVE INC.The Company is in the business of developing an online and mobile gaming platform in order to provide sports fans worldwide with a unique and highly-engaging social gaming product, and sports betting and casino product offering. In an effort to break into the various emerging global markets, the Company has secured partnerships with key industry contacts, including Dan Bilzerian, an internationally renowned and widely respected social media celebrity with over 50 million social media followers. For additional information on the Company:Chris Neville

Chief Executive Officer

Tel: (902) 240-4221

Email: Chris@i3company.comForward-Looking StatementsThis press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws. Forward-looking statements are often, but not always, identified by the use of words such as “seek”, “anticipate”, “believe”, “plan”, “estimate”, “expect”, “likely” and “intend” and statements that an event or result “may”, “will”, “should”, “could” or “might” occur or be achieved and other similar expressions. The forward-looking statements in this press release include statements relating to the Company’s ability to establish future partnerships with other celebrities and influencers, the Company’s anticipations regarding Blitzbet delivering a lower cost per acquisition than the industry average and creating a higher return on investment, the ability of the Company to create a much better user experience and product offering, and the Company’s ability to offer free contests which will allow customers exclusive experiences with Dan Bilzerian. Forward-looking statements are subject to business and economic risks and uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual results of operations to differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking statements, including, without limitation: the costs of compliance with and the risk of liability imposed under the laws in which the Company is operating or will operate under including gambling laws and regulations, sports betting laws and regulations and mobile or online gambling and sports betting laws and regulations; negative changes in the political environment or in the regulation of mobile and online sports betting or gambling and the Company’s business in the United States; risks relating to COVID-19; negative shifts in public opinion and perception of the gambling industry; significant competition in the industry; risks relating to rising energy costs; risks of product liability and other safety-related liability as a result of usage of the Company’s planned gambling and betting products; loss of intellectual property rights or protections; cybersecurity risks; constraints on marketing products; fraudulent activity by employees, contractors and consultants; tax and insurance related risks and risk of litigation.



CBJ Newsmakers