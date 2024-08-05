iAnthus Continues Expansion in Florida with the Opening of GrowHealthy’s 25th Dispensary in St. Petersburg

NEW YORK and TORONTO, Dec. 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — iAnthus Capital Holdings, Inc. (“iAnthus” or the “Company”) (CSE: IAN, OTCID: ITHUF), which owns, operates and partners with regulated cannabis operations across the United States, has announced its expansion into St. Petersburg with the opening of its 25th GrowHealthy dispensary in Florida.

The new St. Petersburg location opens its doors today with an expanded lineup of premium product brands, including The Vault, MPX and Sunshine State, offering patients greater choice and quality all under one roof.

“We’re thrilled to bring GrowHealthy to St. Petersburg,” said Richard Proud, CEO at iAnthus. “Each new opening is a chance to deepen our mission by broadening access to safe, high-quality cannabis, and strengthening our connection to patients across the Sunshine State. This store was built to feel local while delivering care, consistency, and the personal experience that patients expect from GrowHealthy.”

GrowHealthy continues to set itself apart through a focus on whole-plant wellness, premium genetics and community connection. Built on the foundation of cultivators and caregivers, the company leads with a flower-first philosophy, strong community ties, and a deep respect for the cannabis plant. The St. Petersburg dispensary offers an extensive menu of products including flower, vapes, concentrates and additional form factors designed to meet the diverse wellness needs of the local community.

“The St. Pete opening gives us another opportunity to meet patients where they are and make the process as welcoming as possible,” said Kelly Heinichen, Vice President of Retail Operations at iAnthus. “Our team takes pride in offering not only exceptional products, but an experience centered on compassion, education and genuine connection.”

The St. Petersburg launch underscores iAnthus’ ongoing commitment to expanding patient access and elevating the cannabis retail experience across Florida. Each GrowHealthy location is built with thoughtful design, elevated service, and unwavering product quality.

The St. Petersburg dispensary, located at 4831 34th Street South, Fort St. Petersburg, FL 33711, will be open Monday-Saturday 9:00 a.m. to 8:30 p.m. and Sunday 9:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m.

About iAnthus

iAnthus is a vertically integrated cannabis company on a mission to build premium brands through a network of cultivation, production, and retail operations across the United States. Backed by a leadership team with deep expertise in cultivation, operations, and capital markets, the company strategically leverages acquisition-driven growth and access to capital to create long-term competitive advantage. iAnthus’ brand portfolio includes: MPX, Anthologie, Black Label, Cheetah, Frūtful, Last Resort, Moodz, Sunshine State, and The Vault. For more information, visit www.iAnthus.com.

Forward Looking Statements

Statements in this news release contain forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are made on the basis of the current beliefs, expectations and assumptions of management, are not guarantees of performance and are subject to significant risks and uncertainty. These forward-looking statements should, therefore, be considered in light of various important factors, including those set forth in Company’s reports that it files from time to time with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) and the Canadian securities regulators which you should review including, but not limited to, the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the SEC. When used in this news release, words such as “will,” could,” plan,” estimate,” expect,” intend,” may,” potential,” believe, “should” and similar expressions, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements may include, without limitation, statements relating to the Company’s financial performance, business development and results of operations.

These forward-looking statements should not be relied upon as predictions of future events, and the Company cannot assure you that the events or circumstances discussed or reflected in these statements will be achieved or will occur. If such forward-looking statements prove to be inaccurate, the inaccuracy may be material. You should not regard these statements as a representation or warranty by the Company or any other person that it will achieve its objectives and plans in any specified timeframe, or at all. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this news release. The Company disclaims any obligation to publicly update or release any revisions to these forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, after the date of this news release or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events, except as required by law.

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor the SEC has reviewed, approved or disapproved the content of this news release.



