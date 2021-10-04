IBC Advanced Alloys Raises Funds Via Master Lease Agreement to Support Ongoing Consolidation and Expansion of its Indiana Copper Alloys Production Facility

FRANKLIN, Ind., Oct. 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — IBC Advanced Alloys Corp. (“IBC” or the “Company”) (TSX-V: IB; OTCQB: IAALF) is pleased to announce it has entered into a new master lease agreement (the “Lease”) among Utica Leaseco LLC and Utica Equipment Finance, LLC (collectively, “Utica”) and certain of the Company’s U.S. subsidiaries (the “Subsidiaries”) in support of the Company’s ongoing expansion and consolidation of its Copper Alloys production facility in Franklin, Indiana.

“This equipment leasing arrangement allows us access to capital necessary to continue to execute on our expansion and consolidation of the Copper Alloys division’s state-of-the-art foundry facility at our North American headquarters in Franklin, Indiana,” said Mark A. Smith, CEO and Chairman of IBC. “Construction of the new facility is well underway now, and we look forward to completing this effort and achieving the cost savings and expanded production capacity it is expected to provide.”

Pursuant to the Lease, the Subsidiaries will grant a security interest in certain equipment located on the Lessees’ premises in exchange for US$900,000 in connection with a capital lease facility for a four-year term. IBC intends to use the proceeds of the Lease to advance the Copper Alloys consolidation and expansion and for working capital purposes.

The Subsidiaries will make lease payments in 51 monthly installments of approximately US$24,389.80, with monthly lease payments increasing by 1.0% for every 0.25% increase to the prime rate of Comerica Bank.

Pursuant to the terms of the Lease, the Subsidiaries will pay aggregate fees and expenses consisting of an approximately US$18,000 origination fee + US$43,200 for legal, appraisal, and title expenses at close, and an annual lease administration fee of US$5,000. The Lease is also subject to an early termination fee ranging from 5%-1% of the total funding amount, which decreases over the term of the Lease. The Lease is further subject to customary terms for similar lease arrangements in the United States manufacturing sector.

On Behalf of the Board of Directors:

“Mark Smith”

Mark Smith P.E., Esq. , Chairman

About IBC Advanced Alloys Corp.

IBC is a leading beryllium and copper advanced alloys company serving a variety of industries such as defense, aerospace, automotive, telecommunications, precision manufacturing, and others. IBC’s Copper Alloys Division manufactures and distributes a variety of copper alloys as castings and forgings, including beryllium copper, chrome copper, and aluminum bronze. IBC’s Engineered Materials Division makes the Beralcast® family of alloys, which can be precision cast and are used in an increasing number of defense, aerospace, and other systems, including the F-35 Joint Strike Fighter. IBC has production facilities in Indiana, Massachusetts, Pennsylvania, and Missouri. The Company’s common shares are traded on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol “IB” and the OTCQB under the symbol “IAALF”.

