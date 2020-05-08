IBI Group Inc. Announces Results of the 2020 Annual and Special Meeting of Shareholders

TORONTO, May 08, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — IBI Group Inc. (“IBI” or the “Company“) is pleased to announce the detailed voting results for the 2020 Annual and Special Meeting (the “Meeting“) of Shareholders held on May 8, 2020 in Toronto, ON.

The following seven nominees were elected as Directors of the Corporation to serve until the next annual meeting of shareholders of the Corporation, or until their successors are elected or appointed. The results of the vote are as follows:KPMG LLP, Chartered Accountants, were reappointed as auditors of the Corporation to hold office until the next annual meeting, and the Directors were authorized to fix their remuneration. The results were as follows:The resolution to approve the amendments to the Corporation’s Stock Option Plan, as described in the Corporation’s Management Information Circular, was ratified. The results were as follows:The Corporation’s approach to executive compensation (say on pay), as described in the Corporation’s Management Information Circular, was accepted. The results were as follows:About IBI Group Inc.IBI Group Inc. (TSX:IBG) is a global architecture, engineering, planning, and technology firm with over 60 offices and 2,700 professionals around the world. For nearly 50 years, its dedicated professionals have helped clients create livable, sustainable, and advanced urban environments. As a technology-driven design firm, IBI believes that cities thrive when designed with intelligent systems, sustainable buildings, efficient infrastructure, and a human touch. Follow IBI on Twitter @ibigroup and Instagram @ibi_group.For additional information, please contact:Stephen Taylor, CFO

