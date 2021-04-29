Iceland’s Financial Services Backbone Relies On Genetec To Safeguard Its Data Centre

London, UK, April 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Genetec Inc. (“Genetec”), a leading technology provider of unified security, public safety, operations, and business intelligence solutions, today announced that Reiknistofa Bankanna (RB), an IT service provider for Icelandic financial institutions, has recently overhauled its security infrastructure with Genetec™ Security Center. With the help of its system integrator Hafnes Ehf, RB is now using Genetec to manage its cameras, access control and video analytics through one unified interface.

RB is a provider of mission-critical IT systems for Icelandic financial institutions, responsible for the country’s central clearance and settlement system, and a number of multi-tenant core banking solutions. As the backbone of Icelandic Financial Services, RB places a very high importance on security; not only to ensure its data stays safe but also to protect employees and visiting clients. While its server rooms and offices were protected via disparate video and access control systems, the technology was old, and maintenance was becoming both a financial and an operational burden.

RB operates its solutions across multiple data centers in a shared, multi-bank environment. This requires a modern, reliable system that brings video and access control into a single solution – making it easy for operators to understand what is happening, when, where, and what action to take next. As an open unified platform, Genetec Security Center was the optimal choice as it simplified daily security operations, allowed for further integration with other tools such as RB’s heating and cooling systems, and delivered business-wide value.

“From day one we wanted a unified system which could help our teams understand the situation quickly; alerting them if anything required their attention,” said Geir Sæmundsson, Datacenter Manager at Reiknistofa Bankanna. “The Genetec solution does just this and is allowing us to build in customized alerts so we gain business intelligence – providing us with better ROI.”

“Physical security teams are demanding simplicity and greater functionality,” said Anthonie van der Ploeg, Director of Sales for Benelux & Nordics at Genetec. “Unification can offer them both by bringing together all security system components seamlessly in a single software platform in a way that can vastly improve security management. We are delighted that Iceland’s Reiknistofa Bankanna has experienced the deep business insights Genetec™ Security Center is capable of delivering, and we look forward to supporting them as they evolve and grow their operations.”

“The time savings delivered by Genetec have been immense. It’s been a worthwhile investment, especially as it can evolve with us, and allows us to move at our chosen speed. Considering its ease of use, deep integration, and leading analytics, we look forward to continuing the partnership over the coming years,” concluded Sæmundsson.

For more information, please read the case study

About Genetec

Genetec Inc. is an innovative technology company with a broad solutions portfolio that encompasses security, intelligence, and operations. The company’s flagship product, Security Center, is an open-architecture platform that unifies IP-based video surveillance, access control, automatic license plate recognition (ALPR), communications, and analytics. Genetec also develops cloud-based solutions and services designed to improve security, and contribute new levels of operational intelligence for governments, enterprises, transport, and the communities in which we live. Founded in 1997, and headquartered in Montreal, Canada, Genetec serves its global customers via an extensive network of resellers, integrators, certified channel partners, and consultants in over 80 countries.

© Genetec Inc., 2021. Genetec, and the Genetec logo are trademarks of Genetec Inc. and may be registered or pending registration in several jurisdictions. Other trademarks used in this document may be trademarks of the manufacturers or vendors of the respective product.

Attachment

CBJ Newsmakers