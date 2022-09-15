ICOM North America & Hitec Fuel Systems Partner in Advancing Natural Gas Dual Fuel Systems in Western Canada Aiding Users in Reducing Fuel Costs and Emissions

Edmonton, Alberta, Canada, Sept. 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — ICOM North America of New Hudson, Michigan and Hitec Fuel Systems of Edmonton, Alberta have entered into an agreement for Hitec Fuel Systems to be the exclusive distributor for the Advanced ICOM Dynamic Dual Fuel System for diesel engines in Western Canada covering Saskatchewan, Alberta, and British Columbia.

The motivations behind this collaboration entail supporting Western Canadian companies in the reduction of their fuel costs and their emissions, including GHG, while filling the gap we will see in the transition to electric and hydrogen vehicles. Our target client base includes Mining Companies, Energy Companies, Mills, Transportation Companies, Municipalities, Service Companies, and Transit Systems.

ICOM brings many decades of expertise as a world class manufacturer of patented engine systems for the propane and natural gas vehicle industry. ICOM’s products are supplied to OEM’s and aftermarkets worldwide. ICOM Dynamic Natural Gas Dual Fuel Systems, powered by Ecomotive, for diesel engines are utilized in numerous countries for many years for: on-road trucks-buses-work trucks, mining-construction-agriculture trucks and equipment, generators and marine.

Hitec Fuel Systems is a leader in alternate fuel solutions in Canada, whose team has over 35 years in the industry performing propane and natural gas conversions. Hitec has successfully converted generators, drilling rigs, mud pumps, highway tractors, and light duty vehicles for many customers ranging from municipalities, to transport companies, producers, mining companies, and service companies. Hitec also offers customers turnkey CNG fuelling station and compression installations in addition to mobile and in situ natural gas power generation and CHP units.

ICOM manufactures patented Advanced Alternative Fuel Systems to the global market including systems for Gasoline and Diesel Engines to: Natural Gas (including CNG, LNG, RNG and well gas), Propane, DME, as well as other alternative fuels.

Hitec Installs and Services Dual and Mono Fuel Conversion Kits on power sources, light and heavy-duty fleets including class 8 highway tractors and mine haul vehicles, while supplying customers with the applicable compression and dispensing means to support their requirements. www.hitecfuel.com

