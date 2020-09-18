ICwhatUC and Virtuo Partnership Offers TrailblazingTechnology for the Home Building Industry

CALGARY, British Columbia, Sept. 18, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Calgary-based software company ICwhatUC is pleased to announce its partnership with Virtuo, one of Canada’s fastest growing tech companies. The two successful startups have combined their innovative platforms to effectively take the home buying experience to the next level.

Integrating ICwhatUC’s technology, Virtuo is an AI-powered concierge service that streamlines the critical elements of the home building and buying process. Using one-tap augmented reality-enabled video, home builders can support their buyers with a range of services, from contactless sales to home warranty claims. One 10-minute phone call with Virtuo will save customers hours of their time.“Our primary goal is to reimagine the way service is delivered,” says Luke Krueger, co-founder of ICwhatUC. “Customer expectations for service has shifted. We can get groceries, rides, and other services on demand – why should you have to wait days for in-home appointments and services? Leveraging ICwhatUC’s customer-driven, self-service platform, Virtuo provides homebuilders with a customer service edge that sets them apart from competitors.”This partnership comes at a significant time as customer expectations shift to reflect a contactless, on-demand world – and the pandemic has only amplified the consumer need for convenience, speed and simplicity.“Moving can be a painful experience – it’s the byproduct of buying a home,” says Nate Edwards, co-founder of Virtuo. “With Vitruo, home builders can ease the burden on their customers – starting with on-demand walkthroughs during the building process, to concierge moving services upon possession, and even value-add services after buyers are settled in their new space. With ICwhatUC’s technology, we’re transforming the customer service experience to what it was meant to be: convenient, fast and simple.”This unique partnership arms home builders with a market-leading solution to deliver world-class customer service, simplifying the various transactions involved in the building process.About ICwhatUC

Calgary-based ICwhatUC Inc. provides a self-service tool that simplifies customer-driven support calls using augmented video. With the ICwhatUC video interface, service calls that would typically require an expert to travel for an in-home or on-site visit can be accomplished without ever hitting the road. No download required – just a single click and you see what your customer sees through their mobile device. For more information visit www.ICwhatUC.com .Media Contact

Luke Krueger

Co-Founder, ICwhatUC

403-630-1352

lkrueger@icwhatuc.comA photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/1eafbad2-0503-4188-a036-81c9eb90dbea



CBJ Newsmakers