IDC MarketScape Positions Parallels as a Major Player in New Worldwide Virtual Client Computing Vendor Assessment

BELLEVUE, Wash., Jan. 27, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Parallels® ( parallels.com ), a leading innovator in virtualization that makes it simple to run Windows applications from any device, today announced that it has been positioned as a “Major Player” in the IDC MarketScape: Worldwide Virtual Client Computing 2019-2020 Vendor Assessment (doc # US45752419, January 2020). A free licensed excerpt of the informative IDC MarketScape report is available for download online at parallels.com/IDCreport .

According to IDC MarketScape, “Customers consistently cite Parallels’ operational simplicity and cost as differentiating factors. The company provides solid, effective, easily operated application and desktop virtualization at a comparatively low cost and across a range of endpoint device platforms.”“On a feature-by-feature comparison, Parallels’ products are technically equal to and sometimes exceed the capabilities of the company’s competitors where they overlap,” states the IDC MarketScape report.The IDC MarketScape report also states, “The company has a suite of operational tools for IT administrators capable of managing a hybrid cloud environment spanning datacenter, hosted, public, and private cloud solutions.”“Parallels is honored that the IDC MarketScape: Worldwide Virtual Client Computing 2019-2020 Vendor Assessment positioned Parallels as a ‘Major Player’,” said Nick Dobrovolskiy, Senior Vice President of Engineering and Support for Parallels. “We’ve listened to our Parallels RAS customers and will continue to innovate features that simplify both IT’s and end users’ ability to productively work from anywhere, on any device, without breaking the bank.”Parallels RAS features—including single sign-on, multitenancy, and use of familiar iOS and Android native-touch gestures with virtual Windows applications—enable service providers and enterprises to dramatically simplify both IT and end user experiences on any device. Parallels RAS enables IT admins to easily and securely deliver virtual applications and desktops to a Windows PC, Mac, Chromebook, iPad, iPhone, Android tablet or phone, and Linux, as well as any HTML5 browser.Availability and Pricing

Parallels offers a free 30-day, full-featured evaluation of Parallels RAS, including 50 concurrent user licenses, at parallels.com/ras . Trial options include:In the Cloud: Get up and running in minutes with a pre-configured Parallels RAS trial, hosted on Microsoft Azure or Amazon Web Services (AWS), to experience a fully-configured Parallels RAS environment in just a few clicks.On Premises: Download, install, configure, and customize a Parallels RAS trial on your own severs and infrastructure. Easily integrate Parallels RAS with your organization’s Active Directory from the get-go to create a testing and Proof of Concept infrastructures similar to your production environment. Parallels RAS offers a concurrent user license starting at $99 per-year for a lower acquisition, support and training cost—with full functionality from the start, an all-in-one licensing model including a load balancer and support, effortless delivery from RDS and VDI, and more. Parallels RAS is available online and from approved resellers, which can be found along with product details, resources, documentation, case studies and full-featured free evaluations at parallels.com/ras .About Parallels

Parallels is a global leader in cross-platform solutions that make it possible and simple for businesses and individuals to use and access the applications and files they need on any device or operating system. Parallels helps customers take advantage of the best technology out there, whether it’s Windows, Mac, iOS, Android or the cloud. Parallels solves complex engineering and user-experience problems by making it simple and cost-effective for businesses and individual customers to use applications wherever they may be—local, remote, in the private datacenter or in the cloud. Parallels, a business unit of Corel®, has offices in North America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. Visit parallels.com/about for more information.About Corel

Corel products enable millions of connected knowledge workers around the world to do great work faster. Offering some of the industry’s best-known software brands, we give individuals and teams the power to create, collaborate and deliver impressive results. Our success is driven by an unwavering commitment to deliver a broad portfolio of innovative applications—including CorelDRAW®, ClearSlide®, MindManager®, Parallels®, and WinZip®—to inspire users and help them achieve their goals. To learn more about Corel, please visit corel.com.About IDC MarketScape

IDC MarketScape vendor assessment model is designed to provide an overview of the competitive fitness of ICT (information and communications technology) suppliers in a given market. The research methodology utilizes a rigorous scoring methodology based on both qualitative and quantitative criteria that results in a single graphical illustration of each vendor’s position within a given market. IDC MarketScape provides a clear framework in which the product and service offerings, capabilities and strategies, and current and future market success factors of IT and telecommunications vendors can be meaningfully compared. The framework also provides technology buyers with a 360-degree assessment of the strengths and weaknesses of current and prospective vendors.Media Contacts:

