Ideon Media announces exclusive representation of Reader’s Digest Media in Canada

TORONTO, April 04, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Ideon Media is proud to announce that as of today, it will serve as the exclusive ad sales partner for Reader’s Digest Media (RD Media), a digital, streaming and print publisher (RD Magazines Ltd.) consisting of over 15 brands; a portfolio that reaches more than 8.4 million Canadian consumers across platforms*.

RD Media is comprised of leading Canadian integrated brands (Reader’s Digest, Sélection, Best Health, Our Canada), digital-only brands (Taste of Home, Family Handyman, Reader’s Digest US, The Healthy, Birds & Blooms), and streaming brands (The Pet Collective, FailArmy, At Home with Family Handyman, People Are Awesome, WeatherSpy). Their digital network is differentiated in its high level of user engagement, including Readersdigest.ca that has more than triple the average views per visitor than its competitive set, average views per visitor on Selection.ca that is 160% higher than its French competitive set, and time spent on Familyhandyman.com that is 70% higher than its competitive set**. And Reader’s Digest magazine leads the market as the most-read monthly magazine in Canadat with a legacy and role in shaping society and pop culture across the country.

“We’re truly honoured that Reader’s Digest Media has chosen to put their trust in Ideon Media to handle Canadian sales,” said Kevin Bartus, Ideon Media President and CEO. “There are few media brands as hallowed as Reader’s Digest, which recently celebrated its 75th year in Canada – an amazing milestone in Canada’s ever-changing media landscape. Paired with highly engaged and trusted digital sites and a major push into the CTV space with blockbuster channels like FailArmy and The Pet Collective, RD Media continues to push the envelope for client and consumer-driven solutions that are relevant and on point in today’s market.”

“For Ideon Media, the fit was natural, as James Anderson, previously from RD Media, will be leading our sales efforts for the partnership as Sales Director at Ideon Media. This synergy offers existing Ideon and RD Media customers a continued high-level and seamless service with a far more expansive offering.”

“Our Canadian client partners have amazing and important content to share. To further amplify their stories through our brands & platforms, our new partnership with Ideon Media will allow us to bring increased support and new opportunities for our clients through the collaboration between our two companies.” says Lora Gier, EVP of Sales & Marketing, TMB

ABOUT READER’S DIGEST MEDIA

Reader’s Digest Media is a leading Canadian multi-brand media and marketing company that educates, entertains, and inspires consumers. Through accessible, relatable, trusted storytelling, and by tapping into the country’s top thought leaders, our brands connect with Canadians through the stories that matter most to them. RD Media operates a network of branded websites in Canada, including readersdigest.ca, selection.ca and besthealthmag.ca, plus an extended portfolio of digital brands (tasteofhome.com, familyhandyman.com, rd.com, thehealthy.com, birdsandblooms.com) and streaming brands (The Pet Collective, FailArmy, At Home with Family Handyman, People Are Awesome, WeatherSpy). And as a premier Canadian publisher, Reader’s Digest Magazines Ltd. publishes five magazines, including Reader’s Digest, Canada’s most read monthly magazine with over 3 million readers a month; Sélection, the French edition of Reader’s Digest; Best Health, a healthy lifestyle magazine for Canadian women and More of Our Canada, a companion magazine to the very popular Our Canada magazine.

ABOUT IDEON MEDIA

Ideon Media is Canada’s largest digital rep firm, with several major global publisher companies under its umbrella, including Apartment Therapy Media, BDG Media, VICE Media, Vox Media, IGN, Valnet, Kidoz and Sing Tao Media. Ideon also owns and operates several sites, including SavvyMom, 29Secrets, and AmongMen. This massive scale reaches passion-driven audiences – over 19 million unduplicated Canadian consumers (Comscore, December 2022) – across sports, entertainment, pop culture, parenting, fashion & beauty, wellness, news, tech, gaming and more. Ideon specializes in custom content programs created by its award-winning in-house editorial team, influencer programs, events, performance network, proprietary data, and analytics.

*Comscore Feb 2023; Vividata SCC Spring 2023, total 14+; Social Media Fans/Followers February 2023 (applies to the Canadian brands only); Internal Newsletter Metrics February 2023

**Comscore, Feb 2023

tVividata SCC Spring 2023, total 14+

For more information or interview requests: James Anderson at [email protected]



