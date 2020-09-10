IFIC Announces Board of Directors for 2020-2021

TORONTO, Sept. 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The Investment Funds Institute of Canada (IFIC) is pleased to announce the members of its Board of Directors for 2020-2021.

IFIC welcomed four new directors at its annual meeting. Bill Charles, President and CEO, Global Maxfin Investments, Pat Chiefalo, Managing Director, Head of iShares Canada, BlackRock Asset Management Canada, Eric-Olivier Savoie, President and CEO, National Bank Investments, and Jason MacKay, Head, Wealth Management Intermediaries Canada, Invesco, were elected to the Board for three-year terms.“This is a very challenging time for the industry and for the economy as a whole, and the Board remains fully focused on engaging with our stakeholders to seek solutions that best serve Canadian investors,” said Carol Lynde, Board Chair. “We would also like to extend our deep thanks to outgoing Board members Christopher Enright and Jonathan Durocher for their significant contributions and commitment to IFIC.”Below is a complete list of the IFIC Board of Directors for 2020-2021:Carol Lynde (Chair), President & COO, Bridgehouse Asset ManagersRick Headrick (Vice Chair), President, Capital International Asset Management (Canada)Ross Kappele (Past Chair), EVP and Head of Distribution, BMO Asset Management CanadaJohn Adams, CEO, PFSL Investments CanadaKaren Adams, President & CEO, FundservGeorge Aguiar, President & CEO, GP Wealth Management CorporationJohanne Blanchard, Vice President and Legal Counsel, IG Wealth Management Kathleen Bock, Head of Vanguard Americas and Managing Director, Vanguard CanadaPaul Bourque, President & CEO, The Investment Funds Institute of CanadaSian Burgess, SVP, Fund Oversight, Fidelity Investments Canada ULCMarc Cevey, CEO, HSBC Global Asset Management (Canada)Bill Charles, President & CEO, Global Maxfin InvestmentsNelson Cheng, Chief Executive Officer, Sterling Mutuals Inc.Pat Chiefalo, Managing Director, Head of iShares Canada, Blackrock Asset Management CanadaJordy Chilcott, President, Sun Life Global InvestmentsBruce Cooper, CEO, TD Asset ManagementDoug Coulter, President, RBC Global Asset Management Inc.Judy Goldring, President and Head of Distribution, AGF Management LimitedStuart Graham, President and Managing Director, PIMCO CanadaDuane Green, President & CEO, Franklin Templeton Investments CanadaEric Halle̒, Regional Vice President, Eastern Canada, Dynamic FundsNeal Kerr, Senior Vice-President and Head, Scotia Global Asset Management (Canada)Bernard Letendre, Head of Wealth and Asset Management, Canada, Manulife; President & CEO, Manulife InvestmentsJason Mackay, Head of Wealth Management Intermediaries, Invesco CanadaDamon Murchison, Executive Vice-President, Head of Retail Distribution, Mackenzie InvestmentsBill Packham, President & CEO, Aviso WealthEric-Olivier Savoie, President & CEO, National Bank InvestmentsDavid Scandiffio, President & CEO, CIBC Asset ManagementToday, IFIC also released its Year in Review – a web-based document featuring major milestones in IFIC’s research, policy and advocacy efforts during 2019-2020. About IFICThe Investment Funds Institute of Canada is the voice of Canada’s investment funds industry. IFIC brings together 150 organizations, including fund managers, distributors and industry service organizations, to foster a strong, stable investment sector where investors can realize their financial goals. By connecting Canada’s savers to Canada’s economy, our industry contributes significantly to Canadian economic growth and job creation.For more information:Pira Kumarasamy

Senior Manager, Communications and Public Affairs

pkumarasamy@ific.ca

416-309-2317



CBJ Newsmakers