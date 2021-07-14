IFIC Makes Submission to the CFA Institute on ESG Disclosure Standards for Investment Products

TORONTO, July 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The Investment Funds Institute of Canada (IFIC) today filed its submission to the CFA Institute in response to its ESG Disclosure Standards for Investment Products consultation.

“As the demand for ESG and responsible investment products continues to grow, we welcome the CFA’s efforts to develop these voluntary standards,” said Paul C. Bourque, president and CEO, IFIC. “While the provisions are helpful in establishing meaningful disclosure elements, further guidance is needed to reduce the risk of ‘greenwashing’ and avoid investor confusion.”

In its submission, IFIC made the recommendation that the CFA work towards incorporating standards for naming and categorizing ESG investment products into the ESG Disclosure Standards.

