IFIC Monthly Investment Fund Statistics – August 2020

TORONTO, Sept. 21, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The Investment Funds Institute of Canada (IFIC) today announced investment fund net sales and net assets for August 2020.

Mutual fund assets totalled $1.67 trillion at the end of August 2020. Assets increased by $28.0 billion or 1.7% compared to July 2020. Mutual funds recorded net sales of $2.9 billion in August 2020. ETF assets totalled $236.3 billion at the end of August 2020. Assets increased by $5.5 billion or 2.4% compared to July 2020. ETFs recorded net sales of $2.7 billion in August 2020. Mutual Fund Net Sales /Net Redemptions ($ Millions) * Mutual Fund Net Assets ($ Billions ) ** Please see below for important information regarding this data. ETF Net Sales /Net Redemptions ($ Millions ) * ETF Net Assets ($ Billions) ** Please see below for important information regarding this data.IFIC direct survey data (which accounts for approximately 84% of total mutual fund industry assets) is complemented by data from Investor Economics to provide comprehensive industry totals.IFIC makes every effort to verify the accuracy, currency and completeness of the information; however, IFIC does not guarantee, warrant, represent or undertake that the information provided is correct, accurate or current.* Important Information Regarding Investment Fund Data:Mutual fund data is adjusted to remove double counting arising from mutual funds that invest in other mutual funds.ETF data is not adjusted to remove double counting arising from ETFs that invest in other ETFs.The Balanced Funds category includes funds that invest directly in a mix of stocks and bonds or obtain exposure through investing in other funds.Mutual fund data reflects the investment activity of Canadian retail investors.ETF data reflects the investment activity of Canadian retail and institutional investors.About IFICThe Investment Funds Institute of Canada is the voice of Canada’s investment funds industry. IFIC brings together 150 organizations, including fund managers, distributors and industry service organizations, to foster a strong, stable investment sector where investors can realize their financial goals. By connecting Canada’s savers to Canada’s economy, our industry contributes significantly to Canadian economic growth and job creation. To learn more about IFIC, please visit www.ific.ca.For more information please contact:



CBJ Newsmakers