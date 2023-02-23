IFIC Monthly Investment Fund Statistics – January 2023

TORONTO, Feb. 23, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The Investment Funds Institute of Canada (IFIC) today announced investment fund net sales and net assets for January 2023.

Mutual fund assets totalled $1.886 trillion at the end of January 2023. Assets increased by $77.0 billion or 4.3% compared to December 2022. Mutual funds recorded net redemptions of $477 million in January 2023.

ETF assets totalled $328.9 billion at the end of January 2023. Assets increased by $15.2 billion or 4.8% compared to December 2022. ETFs recorded net redemptions of $491 million in January 2023.

Mutual Fund Net Sales/Net Redemptions ($ Millions) *

Asset Class Jan. 2023 Dec. 2022 Jan. 2022 Long-term Funds Balanced (4,384 ) (4,969 ) 3,095 Equity (668 ) (3,083 ) 2,926 Bond 3,463 (2,253 ) 356 Specialty 650 (37 ) 631 Total Long-term Funds (940 ) (10,342 ) 7,009 Total Money Market Funds 463 1,642 178 Total (477 ) (8,700 ) 7,186

Mutual Fund Net Assets ($ Billions) *

Asset Class Jan. 2023 Dec. 2022 Jan. 2022 Long-term Funds Balanced 911.8 880.5 997.9 Equity 684.0 649.4 719.1 Bond 232.3 222.7 255.9 Specialty 23.0 22.1 22.4 Total Long-term Funds 1,851.0 1,774.7 1,995.2 Total Money Market Funds 35.0 34.4 26.6 Total 1,886.1 1,809.1 2,021.8

* Please see below for important information regarding this data.

ETF Net Sales/Net Redemptions ($ Millions) *

Asset Class Jan. 2023 Dec. 2022 Jan. 2022 Long-term Funds Balanced 65 125 301 Equity (383 ) 1,950 4,297 Bond (940 ) 3,524 (269 ) Specialty 492 (94 ) 88 Total Long-term Funds (766 ) 5,504 4,417 Total Money Market Funds 275 2,172 161 Total (491 ) 7,676 4,579

ETF Net Assets ($ Billions) *

Asset Class Jan. 2023 Dec. 2022 Jan. 2022 Long-term Funds Balanced 12.7 12.0 12.1 Equity 206.6 194.9 206.4 Bond 81.6 80.4 79.6 Specialty 11.4 10.2 12.3 Total Long-term Funds 312.4 297.5 310.4 Total Money Market Funds 16.5 16.3 6.6 Total 328.9 313.7 317.0

* Please see below for important information regarding this data.

IFIC direct survey data (which accounts for approximately 85% of total mutual fund industry assets and approximately 83% of total ETF industry assets) is complemented by estimated data to provide comprehensive industry totals.

IFIC makes every effort to verify the accuracy, currency and completeness of the information; however, IFIC does not guarantee, warrant, represent or undertake that the information provided is correct, accurate or current.

© The Investment Funds Institute of Canada. No reproduction or republication in whole or in part is permitted without permission.

* Important Information Regarding Investment Fund Data:

Mutual fund data is adjusted to remove double counting arising from mutual funds that invest in other mutual funds. Starting with January 2022 data, ETF data is adjusted to remove double counting arising from Canadian-listed ETFs that invest in units of other Canadian-listed ETFs. Any references to IFIC ETF assets and sales figures prior to 2022 data should indicate that the data has not been adjusted for ETF of ETF double counting. The Balanced Funds category includes funds that invest directly in a mix of stocks and bonds or obtain exposure through investing in other funds. Mutual fund data reflects the investment activity of Canadian retail investors. ETF data reflects the investment activity of Canadian retail and institutional investors.

About IFIC

The Investment Funds Institute of Canada is the voice of Canada’s investment funds industry. IFIC brings together 150 organizations, including fund managers, distributors and industry service organizations, to foster a strong, stable investment sector where investors can realize their financial goals. By connecting Canada’s savers to Canada’s economy, our industry contributes significantly to Canadian economic growth and job creation. To learn more about IFIC, please visit www.ific.ca.

For more information please contact:

Pira Kumarasamy

Senior Manager, Communications and Public Affairs

[email protected]

416-309-2317





CBJ Newsmakers