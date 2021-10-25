IFIC Monthly Investment Fund Statistics – September 2021

TORONTO, Oct. 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The Investment Funds Institute of Canada (IFIC) today announced investment fund net sales and net assets for September 2021.

Mutual fund assets totalled $1.986 trillion at the end of September 2021. Assets decreased by $42.3 billion or 2.1% compared to August 2021. Mutual funds recorded net sales of $8.0 billion in September 2021.

ETF assets totalled $318.3 billion at the end of September 2021. Assets decreased by $6.4 billion or 2.0% compared to August 2021. ETFs recorded net sales of $2.8 billion in September 2021.

Mutual Fund Net Sales/Net Redemptions ($ Millions) *

Asset Class Sep. 2021 Aug. 2021 Sep. 2020 YTD 2021 YTD 2020 Long-term Funds Balanced 4,280 4,928 (232 ) 53,795 (6,065 ) Equity 1,952 2,524 (1,641 ) 32,300 (472 ) Bond 1,591 1,707 1,537 14,729 11,662 Specialty 424 337 500 4,746 4,419 Total Long-term Funds 8,247 9,496 165 105,570 9,544 Total Money Market Funds (205 ) 63 (198 ) (6,687 ) 4,488 Total 8,042 9,558 (33 ) 98,883 14,032

Mutual Fund Net Assets ($ Billions) *

Asset Class Sep. 2021 Aug. 2021 Sep. 2020 Dec. 2020 Long-term Funds Balanced 978.0 996.9 825.2 874.4 Equity 699.5 722.8 534.7 593.4 Bond 260.8 261.1 237.6 246.4 Specialty 20.2 20.0 31.7 34.9 Total Long-term Funds 1,958.6 2,000.8 1,629.2 1,749.1 Total Money Market Funds 27.1 27.3 37.0 34.4 Total 1,985.7 2,028.0 1,666.2 1,783.5

* Please see below for important information regarding this data.

ETF Net Sales/Net Redemptions ($ Millions) *

Asset Class Sep. 2021 Aug. 2021 Sep. 2020 YTD 2021 YTD 2020 Long-term Funds Balanced 318 273 163 3,211 1,329 Equity 221 3,379 (343 ) 24,135 18,542 Bond 1,739 1,137 804 10,537 8,763 Specialty 286 300 52 6,645 1,555 Total Long-term Funds 2,565 5,088 675 44,528 30,190 Total Money Market Funds 282 (62 ) 24 (996 ) 2,231 Total 2,847 5,026 699 43,532 32,420

ETF Net Assets ($ Billions) *

Asset Class Sep. 2021 Aug. 2021 Sep. 2020 Dec. 2020 Long-term Funds Balanced 11.0 11.0 6.1 7.2 Equity 201.8 209.0 140.7 158.4 Bond 87.8 87.0 76.1 79.3 Specialty 11.5 11.8 4.9 5.2 Total Long-term Funds 312.1 318.8 227.9 250.0 Total Money Market Funds 6.3 6.0 6.7 7.3 Total 318.3 324.7 234.6 257.3

* Please see below for important information regarding this data.

IFIC direct survey data (which accounts for approximately 91% of total mutual fund industry assets) is complemented by data from Investor Economics to provide comprehensive industry totals.

IFIC makes every effort to verify the accuracy, currency and completeness of the information; however, IFIC does not guarantee, warrant, represent or undertake that the information provided is correct, accurate or current.

* Important Information Regarding Investment Fund Data:

Mutual fund data is adjusted to remove double counting arising from mutual funds that invest in other mutual funds. ETF data is not adjusted to remove double counting arising from ETFs that invest in other ETFs. The Balanced Funds category includes funds that invest directly in a mix of stocks and bonds or obtain exposure through investing in other funds. Mutual fund data reflects the investment activity of Canadian retail investors. ETF data reflects the investment activity of Canadian retail and institutional investors.

About IFIC

The Investment Funds Institute of Canada is the voice of Canada’s investment funds industry. IFIC brings together 150 organizations, including fund managers, distributors and industry service organizations, to foster a strong, stable investment sector where investors can realize their financial goals. By connecting Canada’s savers to Canada’s economy, our industry contributes significantly to Canadian economic growth and job creation. To learn more about IFIC, please visit www.ific.ca.

For more information please contact:

Pira Kumarasamy

Senior Manager, Communications and Public Affairs

pkumarasamy@ific.ca

416-309-2317



