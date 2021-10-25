Monday, October 25, 2021Canada's Leading Online Business Magazine
Home | Business News | CBJ Newsmakers | IFIC Monthly Investment Fund Statistics – September 2021

IFIC Monthly Investment Fund Statistics – September 2021

IFIC Monthly Investment Fund Statistics – September 2021

TORONTO, Oct. 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The Investment Funds Institute of Canada (IFIC) today announced investment fund net sales and net assets for September 2021.

Mutual fund assets totalled $1.986 trillion at the end of September 2021. Assets decreased by $42.3 billion or 2.1% compared to August 2021. Mutual funds recorded net sales of $8.0 billion in September 2021.

ETF assets totalled $318.3 billion at the end of September 2021. Assets decreased by $6.4 billion or 2.0% compared to August 2021. ETFs recorded net sales of $2.8 billion in September 2021.

Mutual Fund Net Sales/Net Redemptions ($ Millions)*

Asset Class Sep. 2021 Aug. 2021 Sep. 2020 YTD 2021 YTD 2020
Long-term Funds          
Balanced 4,280   4,928 (232 ) 53,795   (6,065 )
Equity 1,952   2,524 (1,641 ) 32,300   (472 )
Bond 1,591   1,707 1,537   14,729   11,662  
Specialty 424   337 500   4,746   4,419  
Total Long-term Funds 8,247   9,496 165   105,570   9,544  
Total Money Market Funds (205 ) 63 (198 ) (6,687 ) 4,488  
Total 8,042   9,558 (33 ) 98,883   14,032  

Mutual Fund Net Assets ($ Billions)*

Asset Class Sep. 2021 Aug. 2021 Sep. 2020 Dec. 2020
Long-term Funds        
Balanced 978.0 996.9 825.2 874.4
Equity 699.5 722.8 534.7 593.4
Bond 260.8 261.1 237.6 246.4
Specialty 20.2 20.0 31.7 34.9
Total Long-term Funds 1,958.6 2,000.8 1,629.2 1,749.1
Total Money Market Funds 27.1 27.3 37.0 34.4
Total 1,985.7 2,028.0 1,666.2 1,783.5

* Please see below for important information regarding this data.

ETF Net Sales/Net Redemptions ($ Millions)*

Asset Class Sep. 2021 Aug. 2021 Sep. 2020 YTD 2021 YTD 2020
Long-term Funds          
Balanced 318 273   163   3,211   1,329
Equity 221 3,379   (343 ) 24,135   18,542
Bond 1,739 1,137   804   10,537   8,763
Specialty 286 300   52   6,645   1,555
Total Long-term Funds 2,565 5,088   675   44,528   30,190
Total Money Market Funds 282 (62 ) 24   (996 ) 2,231
Total 2,847 5,026   699   43,532   32,420

ETF Net Assets ($ Billions)*

Asset Class Sep. 2021 Aug. 2021 Sep. 2020 Dec. 2020
Long-term Funds        
Balanced 11.0 11.0 6.1 7.2
Equity 201.8 209.0 140.7 158.4
Bond 87.8 87.0 76.1 79.3
Specialty 11.5 11.8 4.9 5.2
Total Long-term Funds 312.1 318.8 227.9 250.0
Total Money Market Funds 6.3 6.0 6.7 7.3
Total 318.3 324.7 234.6 257.3

* Please see below for important information regarding this data.

IFIC direct survey data (which accounts for approximately 91% of total mutual fund industry assets) is complemented by data from Investor Economics to provide comprehensive industry totals.

IFIC makes every effort to verify the accuracy, currency and completeness of the information; however, IFIC does not guarantee, warrant, represent or undertake that the information provided is correct, accurate or current.

* Important Information Regarding Investment Fund Data:

  1. Mutual fund data is adjusted to remove double counting arising from mutual funds that invest in other mutual funds.
  2. ETF data is not adjusted to remove double counting arising from ETFs that invest in other ETFs.
  3. The Balanced Funds category includes funds that invest directly in a mix of stocks and bonds or obtain exposure through investing in other funds.
  4. Mutual fund data reflects the investment activity of Canadian retail investors.
  5. ETF data reflects the investment activity of Canadian retail and institutional investors.

About IFIC
The Investment Funds Institute of Canada is the voice of Canada’s investment funds industry. IFIC brings together 150 organizations, including fund managers, distributors and industry service organizations, to foster a strong, stable investment sector where investors can realize their financial goals. By connecting Canada’s savers to Canada’s economy, our industry contributes significantly to Canadian economic growth and job creation. To learn more about IFIC, please visit www.ific.ca.

For more information please contact:

Pira Kumarasamy
Senior Manager, Communications and Public Affairs
pkumarasamy@ific.ca
416-309-2317


CBJ Newsmakers

Recommended
Ayurcann Holdings Corp
Ayurcann Holdings Corp. Continues its Medical Cannabis Strategy With The Herb Clinic
EVERFI and Shaw Communications bring "Ignition" to British Columbia and Alberta schools, equipping students with critical digital literacy skills
EVERFI and Shaw Communications bring “Ignition” to British Columbia and Alberta schools, equipping students with critical digital literacy skills