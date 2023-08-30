Illegal Car Rally Expected This Weekend

Town of Wasaga Beach, Aug. 29, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The Town of Wasaga Beach and the Ontario Provincial Police want to inform the public that a large illegal car rally may attempt to take place in Wasaga Beach on Friday September 1 or at some point during the long weekend.

To protect the safety of our residents and their property, the Town is taking proactive steps to try and prevent this illegal car rally from taking place in our community. This will include road closures as well as the installation of vehicle check-points. Modified vehicles will not be permitted in our community over the course of the long weekend and we will do everything in our power to keep them out. We welcome visitors to come celebrate the last long weekend of summer in Wasaga Beach, but ask that you leave your modified cars at home. For seasonal and full time residents who have modified vehicles, we encourage you to leave them at home to minimize any disruption to your weekend plans.

For public safety reasons, the Town of Wasaga Beach is advising residents and visitors to avoid areas within the community where you may see a higher than usual police presence.

“Any time the Town and our partners, including the OPP, become aware of unsanctioned events that may be heading our way, Wasaga Beach residents, businesses and visitors can be assured we have a plan,” said Mayor Brian Smith. “Expect to see some road closures and traffic diversion measures in effect, together with a coordinated, stepped-up police and municipal law enforcement presence in the community today, and throughout the long weekend. The Town, our first responders and OPP are working together to ensure a safe, fun long weekend for everyone.”

Modified vehicles will not be permitted to enter the municipality

The following traffic diversion measures will be in effect beginning Wednesday August 30th for the duration of the weekend:

Road closures will be implemented at:

Shore Lane and Cedar Grove Parkway

Bay Sands Drive and Lyons Court

Ramblewood Drive and Lyons Court

Middleton Drive and Morgan Road

Ryther Road and Marvin Gardens Boulevard

Vehicle checkpoints will begin Thursday at noon at the following locations:

River Road East and John Street

River Road West and Village Gate Drive

Klondike Park Road and Veterans Way

Sunnidale Road and Maple Drive

45th Street South and Wasaga Sands Drive

Mosley Street and 70th Street North

The Town is also reminding the public that Beach Drive will be open to pedestrian traffic only beginning Thursday at noon for the annual Memories of Summer music festival and fireworks.

For complete maps and details about what to expect, please visit: wasagabeach.com/travel-updates

Huronia West OPP and the Town’s municipal law enforcement officers will be on the ground, actively monitoring the situation in the community. The Town will continue to keep the public informed through its corporate Twitter and Facebook channels.

The Town, Wasaga Beach Fire Department, municipal law enforcement department, Simcoe County first responders, Provincial Park Wardens and OPP continue to work together and thank residents and visitors for their cooperation to help ensure this last long weekend of summer is safe and fun for everyone.

Quick facts

Unsanctioned car rallies are illegal in the Town of Wasaga Beach.

Wasaga Beach has been targeted in the past by large, illegal car rallies that posed a threat to public safety and caused significant damage to public and private property.

Recently, the Town adopted a proactive, tiered emergency management approach to swiftly and safely respond to illegal nuisance events that threaten the public good and public safety.

The Town has obtained an injunction against a car rally for this long weekend.

Help keep our community safe. If you witness any illegal activity please contact the OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or in an emergency dial 911.

Additional resources:

Read the Car Rally Bylaw.

Learn how to organize a sanctioned event in Wasaga Beach.



