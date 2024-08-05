illumin Announces CFO Transition

TORONTO, Jan. 07, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — illumin Holdings Inc. (TSX: ILLM) (OTCQB: ILLMF) (“illumin” or the “Company”) today announced that Elliot Muchnik, Chief Financial Officer, is leaving the Company effective immediately to pursue other opportunities.

“On behalf of illumin, I would like to thank Elliot for his service and contributions to the Company, and we wish him well in his future endeavors. As we move forward, our finance team will remain focused on execution and continuity,” said Simon Cairns, Chief Executive Officer.

The Company may initiate a search process to assess potential internal and external candidates and expects to fill the permanent position of Chief Financial Officer in the coming months.

In the interim, Michael Amaro has been appointed as Interim Chief Financial Officer. Mr. Amaro is a CPA and a seasoned senior financial executive with over 25 years of tech and media experience, including over three years with the Company, serving as Vice President, Finance.

About illumin:

illumin is evolving the digital advertising landscape by empowering marketers to achieve transformative results through its customer-centric approach. Featuring a unified canvas built around the open web, illumin lets brands and agencies seamlessly plan, build, and execute campaigns across the entire marketing funnel—connecting programmatic channels, email, and social media within a single platform. Headquartered in Toronto, Canada, illumin serves clients across North America, Latin America, and Europe. For more information, visit www.illumin.com.

