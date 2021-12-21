illumiSonics Inc. Expands Its Executive Management With the Appointment of Jochen Schweizer as Chief Operating Officer

WATERLOO, Ontario, Dec. 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — illumiSonics Inc., a medical tissue imaging company, announced today the appointment of Jochen Schweizer as COO. The company is further strengthening the executive team as they commercialize their cancer detection and diagnostics products using the proprietary PARS imaging platform technology.

Mr. Schweizer previously held executive positions at Danaher/Leica, responsible for the Microsurgery Portfolio in the business unit medical, defining strategy, target portfolio and product roadmap; was Sr. Director Product Management Light Microscopy at Carl Zeiss (Shanghai) Co. Ltd; and prior to that had technical management roles at SVS-VISTEK GmbH and Stemmer Imaging.

“Mr. Schweizer brings his extensive and world class experience in the field of optical imaging to illumiSonics. This happens at a critical time as we are developing our first product to market. Besides his knowledge and experience, Mr. Schweizer shares essential values with the rest of the team, he is passionate for making a positive change to our society. We are fortunate to have him in our team,” said Dr. Parsin Haji Reza Chairman.

“Mr. Schweizer’s rich commercialization history in micro-surgery, sales, product management and software development will add significant depth to the team as we enable cancer surgeons and pathologists to get direct to digital pathology during surgery, preventing second surgeries due to positive surgical margins,” said Rocky Ganske CEO.

“I am excited to join a young, highly skilled and engaged team, to realize the full potential of Photo Acoustic Remote Sensing (PARS), and to make a positive impact on the health system. We will completely change the 100-year-old histo-pathology workflow and drive the transition of cancer diagnostics from a day/week workflow into intraoperative diagnostics. PARS from illumiSonics enables the acquisition of H&E stained histo-pathology images in a few minutes: contact free, without tissue preparation, without staining, without microscope – right in the operation room. We do that for better patient outcomes, enhanced efficiency in the OR and reduced health-care costs.” said Jochen Schweizer.

illumiSonics’ proprietary PARS photoacoustic remote sensing technology is a revolution in optical imaging. illumiSonics created PARS, a non-contact, high-resolution, label-free, non-destructive reflection-mode microscope. PARS captures all three light-matter interactions (scattering, absorption, and emission) to give unprecedented 3D images of fresh and living tissues, which provides incredible flexibility in how it can be deployed.

About illumiSonics

illumiSonics develops, patents and commercializes PARS® advanced optical imaging systems for a wide range of pre-clinical and clinical applications. Founded in 2014, illumiSonics is a privately held medical device company with offices and R&D facilities Waterloo, ON, Canada. The company’s executive team of medical device leaders holds an excellent track record of successfully building companies and improving outcomes for clinicians and patients. The technical R&D teams are the pioneers in PARS technology. illumiSonics works with market leading partners to develop systems for specific applications.

Contact:

For Investors and Media:

Rocky Ganske

CEO, illumiSonics Inc.

rocky@illumisonics.com

519-279-6824

www.illumisonics.com

