iLOOKABOUT Announces Engagement of Investor Relations Services Provider, Paradox Public Relations Inc.

TORONTO, Jan. 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — iLOOKABOUT Corp. (TSXV:ILA) (“ILA” or “the Company”) today announced that it has retained Paradox Public Relations Inc. (“Paradox”) to provide investor relations services, effective immediately. Paradox is based in Montreal, QC.

Paradox has been engaged to assist with, among other matters, marketing to the investment community to increase awareness of ILA and co-ordinating physical or on-line road shows and presentations with interested parties.Paradox will provide services for an initial committed term of six months, and thereafter on a month to month basis. Cash compensation for the services will be $10,000 per month. The Company will also grant Paradox 1,000,000 stock options of the Company, which will vest in four equal tranches over a twelve month period. These options will have an exercise price equal to the closing market price per common share on the date prior to grant, and will expire on the earlier of (i) thirty days following the termination of the investor relations services agreement, and (ii) five years from the date of grant if not exercised. These options will be subject to the terms and conditions of the Company’s Stock Option Plan and the approval of the TSX Venture Exchange.Paradox is not related to the Company and, with the exception of the stock options noted above, has no interest, directly or indirectly, in the Company or its securities.About ILAILA is a transformational data analytics organization that provides transparency to the valuation of real estate assets. ILA is a real estate valuation platform with technologies that leverage the power of data designed to address today’s dynamic real estate valuation market. Our proprietary innovative platform provides software and data licenses and technology managed services to the real estate industry, serving primarily the property lending and property tax sectors, both public and private, in the United States (“US”) and Canada. Accurate data and property valuations form the basis for our clients to value assets, fund loans, securitize portfolios and to analyze and update property tax assessments. As a fully integrated valuation technology company, we are setting new standards in real estate valuation quality and reliability. ILA is a brand built on innovation, execution, accuracy, industry expertise and forward-looking products and services.ILA’s common shares are traded on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol ILA.Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.Contact:

Gary Yeoman, CEO 416-347-7707

www.ilookabout.com



