IMD invests in ARHT hologram technology to improve learning capabilities and experience

TORONTO and LAUSANNE, Switzerland, May 10, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The International Institute for Management Development (IMD) has installed ARHT (TSXV: ART and OTCQB: ARHT.F) live hologram technology at its campuses in Lausanne, Switzerland and Singapore to expand the scope and reach of its executive education programs while minimizing climate impact.

The technology will increase the ways in which its faculty and guest speakers can be deployed to deliver and contribute to programs on both campuses, enabling a greater diversity of expertise to engage as effectively as possible with a wider range of participants without the need for air travel.

IMD has invested heavily in technology-mediated teaching capabilities on both campuses in recent years, such as the latest advancements in interactive video conferencing tools, to enhance existing pedagogical approaches and to pioneer and integrate new virtual and hybrid learning journeys. With the introduction of ARHT Capture Studio and ARHT screens in Lausanne and Singapore, participants present on both campuses can engage with life-size, life-like projections of faculty and other experts as if they were “in the room”, rather than on a screen. IMD expects this to improve engagement and retention levels for its programs, which have so far relied on standard videoconferencing interventions from supporting faculty and guest speakers for its face-to-face programs.

With the reduced requirement for travel, faculty will be free to contribute to a wider range of learning journeys, expanding IMD’s capacity to deliver programs to a larger number of participants. For example, a program director based in Singapore running a session on sustainable business transformation can invite experts in Lausanne to “beam” into the room for specific interventions, allowing participants and guest speakers to interact and engage in a more realistic and natural way.

“This exciting collaboration with ARHT will help us continue our mission of striving to be a leading provider of innovative executive education solutions that enable people from all over the world to gain access to our courses and expertise,” said IMD’s Chief Digital and Customer Experience Officer, Louis Leclézio. “We believe this partnership will further enhance our commitment towards sustainability and learning equity for our students by allowing us to bridge physical distances.”

“By combining ARHT’s cutting-edge technology with our innovative approach to teaching, IMD is paving the way for a new era of immersive and effective education.”

“IMD is one of the most forward-thinking executive business schools today, and we are thrilled that they chose us as their partner for this initiative,” said ARHT CEO Larry O’Reilly. “Our technology takes learning and development to a whole new level, so we are excited to see how it will transform executive education in the hands of IMD.”

About IMD

IMD is an independent university institute with campuses in Lausanne and Singapore. For more than 75 years, IMD has been a pioneering force in developing leaders who transform organizations and contribute to society. IMD has been ranked in the top three of the FT’s Executive Education Rankings (combined ranking for open & custom programs) since 2012. It has also been in the top four for 18 consecutive years. This consistency at the forefront of its industry is grounded in IMD’s unique approach to creating “Real Learning. Real Impact”. Led by an expert and diverse faculty, IMD strives to be the trusted learning partner of choice for ambitious individuals and organizations worldwide. Challenging what is and inspiring what could be.

About ARHT

ARHT is a pioneer and the global leader in live hologram technology. Thanks to its patented end-to-end technology, executives, medical experts, educators, entertainers, and thought leaders can travel at the speed of light to any destination.

ARHT was founded in 2014 and is publicly traded on the TSX Venture Exchange. ARHT has offices in North America, Europe and Asia and operates from its own studios in locations from Toronto to Sydney, as well as a large network of partner studios in every region.

This press release may contain “forward-looking information” within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. Forward-looking information includes, but is not limited to, the intention to exercise convertible securities of the Company; disclosure related to the Company’s sales funnel; the Company’s technology; the potential uses for the Company’s technology; the future planned events using the Company’s technology; the future success of the Company; the ability of the Company to monetize the ARHT Media technology; the development of the Company’s technology; and interest from parties in ARHT’s products. Generally, forward-looking information can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as “plans”, “expects” or “does not expect”, “is expected”, “budget”, “scheduled”, “estimates”, “forecasts”, “intends”, “anticipates” or “does not anticipate”, or “believes”, or variations of such words and phrases or state that certain actions, events or results “may”, “could”, “would”, “might” or “will be taken”, “occur” or “be achieved”. Forward-looking information is subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, level of activity, performance or achievements of the Company to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information, including but not limited to: general business, economic and competitive uncertainties; regulatory risks; risks inherent in technology operations; and other risks of the technology industry. Although the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that such information will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information. The Company does not undertake to update any forward-looking information, except in accordance with applicable securities laws.

