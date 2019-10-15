Tuesday, October 15, 2019Canada's Leading Online Business Magazine
Home | CBJ News | IMF Downgrades World Economic Outlook

IMF Downgrades World Economic Outlook

IMF logo blue smaller

CBJ — There is good and bad news regarding the latest report by the International Monetary Fund.

The bad news is that the IMF is downgrading its outlook for the world economy, predicting that growth this year will be the weakest since the 2008 financial crisis. The U.S.-China crisis tops the concerns although there are others such as oil supply, tensions of regional wars and instability in governments.

The good news is that the IMF foresees Canada’s growth projection at 1.5% this year and another 1.8% in 2020.

The new forecast predicts global growth of 3% this year, down 0.2 percentage point from its previous forecast in July.

Next year, the fund foresees a rebound for the world economy to 3.4%.

The Bank of Canada’s next interest rate announcement and monetary policy report is scheduled for October 30, nine days after the federal election.

@CanBizJournal

Recommended
Nemaska Lithium Provides Update on the Whabouchi Project
Nemaska Lithium Provides Update on the Whabouchi Project
Mind Medicine, Inc. and Broadway Gold Mining Ltd
Mind Medicine, Inc. and Broadway Gold Mining Ltd. Announce Definitive Arrangement Agreement