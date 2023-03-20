Immigration Agreement Great News for Ontario

VAUGHAN, Ontario, March 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The new provincial-federal immigration agreement is great news for building Ontario’s future. This announcement acts on RCCAO’s advocacy, laying the groundwork to increase the capacity of Ontario’s skilled trades and construction industry to fulfil the critical infrastructure needs of the province by welcoming more people to Ontario to help build its future.

RCCAO has led advocacy efforts with industry partners including LiUNA Local 183, contractors, builders, and subtrades to substantially increase the number of people with skilled trades and construction experience being welcomed to immigrate to Ontario.

“RCCAO is delighted by the collaboration between Minister McNaughton and Minister Fraser to deliver for the people of this province,” said Nadia Todorova, Executive Director of RCCAO. “This multi-year agreement provides a predictable pathway for industry to be able to plan and scale activity to build the future of Ontario.”

Doubling the number of economic immigrants in Ontario to over 18,000 in 2025 is an important complement to the training and recruitment efforts already underway across the province to renew Ontario’s skilled trades and construction workforce. By alleviating the labour shortage and increasing the industry’s capacity to build, all Ontarians will benefit from industry’s ability to build faster and get infrastructure and housing projects done.

RCCAO will continue to work with the Governments of Ontario and Canada to optimize the application process and ensure that the province has the necessary workforce to help build Ontario.

RCCAO Executive Director Nadia Todorova is available for interviews.

Background on RCCAO: The Residential and Civil Construction Alliance of Ontario (RCCAO) is a labour-management construction alliance. Since its formation in 2005, RCCAO has been a leading industry advocate for infrastructure investment. It has commissioned 60 independent, solutions-based research reports to help inform decision makers.

