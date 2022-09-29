Immutable Holdings Announces Recap of Recent Events

TORONTO, Sept. 29, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Immutable Holdings Inc. (NEO: HOLD) (“Immutable Holdings” or the “Company”), a publicly-traded blockchain holding company, is pleased to share some of its recent activities as the Company continues on its mission to increase awareness, access, and adoption of digital assets.

Founder and CEO, Jordan Fried spoke at the 2022 Elevate Festival in Toronto last week. Founded in 2021, Elevate produces one of the leading tech festivals globally, with this year’s gathering focused on innovation for artists and other content creators. Also speaking were tennis champion and entrepreneur Serena William, Metaverse artist and Techism founder Kristina Kim, and renowned venture capitalist Vinod Kholsa.

Fried also spoke at Market Rebellion’s Rebelcon 2022, a live trading boot camp held in Dallas. Fried’s keynote “The Ultimate Guide to NFTs” educated the audience on Non-Fungible Tokens (NFTs) and their many potential applications. Other keynote speakers at the event included Managing Partner and Head of Research at Fundstrat Global Advisors, Thomas J. Lee, Managing Partner of Requisite Capital Management, Bryn Talkington, and CNBC anchor Brian Sullivan.

This week, Fried spoke at Vision/22, a finance conference in Toronto sponsored by National Bank Independent Network (NBIN), a division of National Bank of Canada, and featuring leading independent wealth management firms. Fried’s presentation covered the new products, businesses, and asset classes emerging with decentralized technologies.

Inaugural NFT.com Twitter Spaces

On September 22, NFT.com held its first Twitter Spaces event, which featured both Fried and Chief Product Officer, Don Thibeau. The event provided an opportunity for the team to update the broader NFT community about NFT.com and the platform’s progress on releasing features into beta testing.

“I am honored to have been invited to these events alongside some of the best minds in the financial world,” said Jordan Fried, “the whole team enjoyed connecting directly with our users in the Twitter Spaces event.” It was “a great opportunity to discuss the significance of NFTs, provide insights into the future of the digital asset ecosystem, and highlight NFT.com and Immutable Holdings,” he added.

About Immutable Holdings Inc.

Immutable Holdings Inc. (NEO: HOLD), is on a mission to democratize access to Web3 and blockchain-based products and services. Founded by Jordan Fried, a founding team member of multibillion dollar Hedera Hashgraph network, Immutable Holdings already boasts tens of millions under management and a portfolio of businesses and brands built on the blockchain ecosystem, including NFT.com, Immutable Asset Management, and 1-800-Bitcoin. For further information regarding Immutable Holdings, visit https://immutableholdings.com/ and see the Company’s disclosure documents on SEDAR at www.sedar.com .

For media inquiries and further information, contact:

Billy Baxter, Head of Corporate Development & Operations

Email: [email protected]

CAUTIONARY NOTE REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION:

This news release contains certain statements which constitute forward-looking statements or information under applicable Canadian securities laws. Such forward-looking statements are subject to numerous known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, some of which are beyond the Company’s control, which could cause actual results or events to differ materially from those stated, anticipated or implied in the forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include, without limitation, changes to applicable laws or the regulatory sphere in which the Company operates, general economic and capital markets conditions, stock market volatility and the other risks disclosed in the Company’s annual information form and other disclosure documents available on the Company’s profile at www.sedar.com. The foregoing is not an exhaustive list of factors that may affect the Company’s forward-looking statements. Other risks and uncertainties not presently known to the Company and/or not specifically referenced herein could also cause actual results or events to differ materially from those expressed in its forward-looking statements.

Although the Company believes that the forward-looking statements in this news release are reasonable, they are based on factors and assumptions, based on currently available information, concerning future events, which may prove to be inaccurate. As such, readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements, as no assurance can be provided as to future plans, operations, results, levels of activity or achievements. The forward-looking statements contained in this news release are made as of the date of this news release and, except as required by applicable law, the Company does not undertake any obligation to publicly update or to revise any of the forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.



CBJ Newsmakers